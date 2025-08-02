Lean Manufacturing Engineer - Purchasing
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
What you will do
The Supply Partner Development (SPD) department within Volvo Group Truck Purchasing contributes to a resilient global supply network. The Lean Engineer (SPD Engineer) role is to evaluate the current capacity and performance situation at our supply partners' manufacturing sites, identify gaps and opportunities, ensure that roadmaps to close the gaps are in place and in the end, monitor implementation. You will in other words function as a continuous improvement and risk reduction driver in the supply network with the goal to ensure that the supply partners are able to in an efficient way produce enough parts to meet demand. A challenging job as you will have to influence and convince external partners to improve their processes and ways of working but also rewarding with great opportunities to solve complex problems and contribute to business success.
Ticket to Ride
To succeed, we believe you have significant manufacturing or supplier development background where you have been applying lean or other manufacturing concepts/philosophies on the factory shopfloor. Running VSM activities, collecting cycle time data, identifying waste, and analysing OEE data are examples of what we expect from you. Your previous job title might have been lean coach, manufacturing/industrial engineer, supplier development engineer or similar. It is not necessary to have worked in a purchasing setting, but it is important that you have a business understanding, can crunch data, and translate gaps or opportunities into financial measurables.
Your main internal partners will be buyers and supplier quality engineers, while external partners could be operations managers, continuous improvement managers or similar. We believe you are a person who thrives when you get to interact and team up with people. It is especially important that you can create a professional environment in which you encourage supply partners to drive their own performance development. Communication is key to drive change and therefore you feel comfortable presenting your findings and recommendations on all organisational levels, internally as well as externally. You tackle challenges as they arise and switch between helicopter perspective and details as needed. Teamwork is key but you will most often drive several parallel individual activities. Building your own plan and independently prioritize according to business needs is therefore natural for you.
Main requirements
* University degree (e.g. manufacturing/industrial engineering or supply chain management)
* Manufacturing background with hands-on experience in applying lean principles and tools or other manufacturing concepts like Total Productive Maintenance or Theory of Constraints
* Leadership skills with ability to challenge supply partner management with bold innovative ideas and directions
* Experience of training others in lean principles and tools
* Fluent in English, both written and spoken
* Ready to travel up to approximately 50% of the time and sometimes with short notice
The Supply Partner Development department consists of three teams covering all parts of the truck. The diverse team you will join is responsible for the Powertrain & Fossil Free Materials area, currently consisting of eight members with mixed backgrounds, age, gender, and nationalities.
Would you like to join our journey?
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
If you have any questions please contact me at azadeh.moazami@volvo.com
Azadeh Moazami
Head of Supply Partner Development
Please note that the recruitment process may be affected by the summer vacation.
Last application day: 31st August 2025
Location: Guthenburg, Sweden or Lyon, France
