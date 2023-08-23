Lead Vehicle Integration Manager
2023-08-23
Are you interested in leading the development of the future Volvo FH/FM/FMX vehicles? Are you a senior project manager with passion for product development then keep on reading!
This is Vehicle Integration!
Through strong technical leadership, we lead the development of complete vehicles for Volvo Trucks and are accountable for the complete vehicle integration in FH/FM/FMX and multi-brand product development. We are a high performing, professional team of integration managers, product structure specialists and vehicle architects who have product development as our home turf.
Key responsibilities
A Vehicle Integration Manager is responsible from the program initiation to product launch and program closure for the following main activities and deliveries:
Lead the Vehicle Program and the integration of all epics in the FH/FM/FMX vehicles
Set and manage high level time plan and define milestones for the Vehicle Program in cooperation with Epic owners and XF representatives.
Before the IB Program is started secure and syncronize XF activities on complete vehicle level, including but not limited to GTO, AMT, Purchasing, Finance etc.
Follow and report high level feature status on vehicle level
Report progress in Engineering Reference Groups, Product & Stream Management meeting and Vehicle Committee when applicable
Report the progress of connected Epics to Intro Block Chief Project Manager
As Epic owner for the main Epic/epics in the Vehicle Program secure the progress and delivery for the Epic/epics.
As a team member, lead and contribute to harmonization and development of processes, methods, tools and standards
Experience and competence
As a Lead Vehicle Integration Manager you are expected to have a strong business mind-set and a solid technical knowledge. You need to be an inspiring leader and have a positive mind-set. You have a strong drive and energy level and are able to communicate and provide a clear direction for the team. You see challenges as inspiring and have a high level of integrity and easily build trust.
Qualifications
Engineering degree (BSc or MSc)
PMP and/or Safe certification or corresponding project management certification is a strong merit
At least 8 years of experience leading complex product development projects or Epics as Project Manager, Epic owner or similar
Deep technical knowledge and experience in Cab, Chassis, Electrical, eMobility installation and/or Powertrain installation is a very strong merit.
Knowledge about Truck application and customer usage
Leadership skills
Fluent in Swedish and English
The position is located in Gothenburg and includes occasional traveling.
Application screening will start immediately. We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible.
For further information please contact
Eva Nordström, Manager Product Management, +46 73 902 69 67
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-16
