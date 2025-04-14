Lead Technical Artist
Ashes & Diamonds Entertainment AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2025-04-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ashes & Diamonds Entertainment AB i Stockholm
We are looking for Lead Technical Artists with experience in the PC gaming space. Our project is ambitious, and you will be one of the senior positions in building up the actual 3D world. Working closely with technical teams and leadership, you will be responsible for building up the pipelines and tools between Art and Tech, shader coding, asset and scene optimizing, and VFX. You are passionate about leading a team and have experience of doing so. You work towards getting the best out of your team and are always ready to coach and mentor them.
Your Day-to-Day
Collaborating with artists and designers to create game assets that are both visually stunning and technically sound
Developing and maintaining art pipelines and tools to ensure efficient workflows for the art team
Working closely with the engineers to integrate art assets into the game engine, optimizing performance and ensuring compatibility across platforms
Developing and maintaining shaders and materials that are efficient, visually compelling, and work seamlessly with the game engine
Creating and implementing visual effects that enhance the game's immersive experience
Identifying and developing tools to support artists and engineers
Providing technical oversight, direction, and mentorship to the team
Staying up-to-date with the latest art and technical trends and techniques and continuously improve our art pipeline
Requirements
Experience (2+ years) leading a technical art team.
Experience (5+ years) of Unity 3D
Experience (5+ years) with building up pipelines and tools for PC games
Expert knowledge of implementing complex 3D & 2D art assets and optimizing
Clear understanding of modular modelling, procedural modelling, procedural texture generation
Full experience of making new shaders for PC games
Expert level of Unity3D and Shadergraph, as well as Blender, Substance Designer, Substance Painter, Zbrush, 3D Coat, Spine Animation
Good Understanding of C# and Python
Good artistic eye and imagination to make eye catching VFX and shaders based on limited references
A portfolio that demonstrates and highlights your best work in games
Good to Have
5-10 years of PC game experience with multiple different projects
Willingness to learn new skills, and adopt new software quickly
As a gamer, you bring ideas from your gaming experiences
Start-up game development studio experience
Personal Traits
Strong communication skills
Capable of working independently with minimum supervision
Open to feedback and iterations
Interested in new gaming fields and trends
Pro-active artist who always takes feedback seriously and loves sharing ideas
Positive attitude towards your general approach to work life Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-27
E-post: recruitment@br.ink Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Lead Technical Artist". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ashes & Diamonds Entertainment AB
(org.nr 559306-4313) Jobbnummer
9286018