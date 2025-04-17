Lead Systems Engineer Air Traffic Management
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your Role
Join Saab Air Traffic Management in Gothenburg, Sweden, and take the lead in delivering cutting-edge air traffic control solutions to customers around the world. As a Lead Systems Engineer, you will be responsible for the successful implementation of our advanced I-ATS system. You will lead a dedicated team of three to ten systems engineers throughout the entire project lifecycle - from requirements analysis and system configuration to deployment and commissioning.
In this role, you will act as the primary technical point of contact, ensuring each delivery meets customer expectations as well as all applicable industry standards and regulations. This is a global and collaborative position where teamwork and communication are key to success. You will work closely with developers, project managers, customers, and end-users, contributing to workshops, technical discussions, and training sessions. International travel is a naturally part of the role, with up to one week per month spent on-site with our customers across the globe.
The position is based at our waterfront office in Science Park at Lindholmen, Gothenburg, with the flexibility of a hybrid work arrangement.
Learn more about our Air Traffic Control systems here here
Your Profile
You hold a bachelor or master's degree in computer science, software engineering or an equivalent field. Alternatively, you bring solid experience and domain knowledge from the Air Traffic Management sector. In addition, you have at least 5 years' experience in a similar leadership role, where you demonstrated the ability to guide technical teams towards successful project outcome.
As a leader, you foster a collaborative and results-oriented environment. Clear and confident in both verbal and written communication, you thrive in leading technical discussions, customer interactions, and negotiations. You are adept at planning, organizing, and prioritizing tasks to meet deadlines, while remaining flexible when circumstances change.
We're looking for someone with experience in:
*
Delivery and/or integration of complex Software systems
*
Customer interaction and negotiations
*
System specification and verification
*
Technical Leadership
Additional experience in any of the following areas is considered a plus:
*
Project Management
*
Aviation background
*
Cyber security
*
Safety critical systems
*
Software Development
*
Network fundamentals and design
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive trouble-shooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
