Lead Systems Engineer
Avaron AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take a leading role in systems engineering for complex products within electronic warfare. The environment combines advanced technology, many interacting sub-systems and high demands on traceability, compliance and collaboration across disciplines. In this role, you help shape how systems engineering is applied in projects, from ways of working and lifecycle models to reviews, decision points and system-level governance.
You will work close to architects, development teams and stakeholders to turn requirements into a clear system foundation that supports iterative delivery. You will also help ensure that expected functions and performance are achieved throughout development, while creating structure that teams can actually use in practice. A key part of the role is to coach others, strengthen systems engineering capability across the organisation and contribute to improvements in MBSE, digital toolchains and cross-functional collaboration. This is a strong opportunity for you if you want to influence both product development and the way engineering work is run in a highly regulated domain.
Job DescriptionYou will lead the planning of systems engineering work and coordinate collaboration with stakeholders.
You will adapt processes and lifecycle models, including reviews and decision points, to fit specific development needs.
You will define, evaluate and communicate requirements so designers and developers have a solid foundation.
You will contribute to high-level system architecture, interface definition and the overall system design.
You will act as the link between customer requirements, system architecture and agile delivery teams.
You will coach teams in interpreting and delivering system-level requirements in an iterative, value-driven way.
You will ensure reviews, traceability, compliance and validation are carried out according to plans and requirements.
You will support the planning and development of supporting systems.
You will mentor junior engineers and help raise knowledge in systems engineering across the organisation.
You will contribute to transformation initiatives focused on MBSE, engineering governance, digital toolchains and stronger cross-discipline collaboration.
RequirementsYou have 5+ years of experience in Systems Engineering.
You have worked with systems engineering across all phases of the product life cycle.
You have experience of requirements work, high-level system architecture, interface definition and system reviews.
You have a strong interest in processes and the ability to guide teams and stakeholders within the systems engineering domain.
You understand product development processes and can help ensure they are followed in projects.
You can connect customer requirements, system architecture and agile delivery teams in a practical way.
Ability to pass security clearance (requires Swedish citizenship, dual citizenship not permitted)
Nice to haveYou have experience from defence or similarly regulated environments.
You have experience of teaching, mentoring or educating others within systems engineering.
You have knowledge of INCOSE, ISO/IEC/IEEE 15288 or similar frameworks.
You have experience in Hardware Development, Embedded Development, System Integration & Verification, Radio Frequency or Radar.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7830352-2029415". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9940500