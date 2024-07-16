Lead Software Engineer
Rently Sweden AB / Webbmasterjobb / Stockholm Visa alla webbmasterjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rently Sweden AB i Stockholm
Strategic Planning and Execution:
• Develop and implement the company's web strategy in alignment with business objectives.
• Collaborate with executive leadership to identify opportunities for enhancing the company's web presence and user experience.
Team Leadership and Management:
• Lead, mentor, and manage a team of web developers, designers, and content creators.
• Foster a collaborative and innovative team environment.
Web Development and Maintenance:
• Oversee the design, development, and deployment of web applications and websites.
• Ensure the technical performance, scalability, and security of all web assets.
Project Management:
• Manage web projects from conception to completion, ensuring timely delivery and adherence to budgets.
• Coordinate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and deliver solutions that meet business needs.
Quality Assurance and Compliance:
• Implement best practices for web development and ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations.
• Conduct regular audits and performance testing to maintain high standards of web functionality and security.
Analytics and Reporting:
• Utilise web analytics tools to monitor and analyse site performance and user behaviour.
• Generate and present reports on web metrics, providing insights and recommendations for improvements.
Vendor and Stakeholder Management:
• Manage relationships with external vendors and service providers.
• Liaise with internal stakeholders to align web projects with business and marketing strategies. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-27
E-post: emeric.martin@rently.sg Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rently Sweden AB
(org.nr 559427-6932)
Kinnekullevägen 27 Lgh 1001 (visa karta
)
167 43 BROMMA Jobbnummer
8803537