Lead Software Developer
2025-07-16
Hellsten Gears AB is looking for a Lead Developer who will take technical ownership of our web-based systems - both internal and customer-facing. You will be hands-on in development while being responsible for the overall system architecture, code quality, security, and future development. This role works closely with the CEO and the operations team - but does not include personnel management.
We are looking for someone with many years of experience as a full stack developer. Our codebase ranges from modern frameworks to legacy systems over 20 years old. Broad experience with different types of technologies, architectures, and system environments is highly meriting.
We actively collaborate with developers and businesses in Thailand, so experience with Thai work culture or fluency in the Thai language is mandatory. English language and experience of European/Swedish work culture is also highly valued.
Your responsibilities will include
• Maintaining and developing our custom web systems
• Acting as a technical advisor to the organization
• Ensuring a modern, secure, and scalable codebase
• Introducing new tools and frameworks when needed
• Making technical decisions and handling deployments
Our current tech stack includes
• Ruby (Ruby on Rails)
• PHP5 (Laravel)
• Node.js (Vue.js, React.js, Express.js, Fastify)
• Elasticsearch
• MySQL
• Docker
• Git (GitHub)
• DigitalOcean
• Kubernetes
• Jenkins
Meriting experience includes
• CI/CD pipelines
• Automated testing
• IT security
• UX/UI design
• Database relational design
• API integrations
• Legacy system architecture (monoliths, micro services in-house platforms)
• Experience with Thai work culture
• Fluency in the Thai language
About you
You are a skilled full stack developer with at least 15 years of experience in web development and have ideally had technical ownership in one or more projects. You are comfortable working independently but also enjoy collaborating with non-technical colleagues. You are pragmatic, solution-oriented, and curious.
You must be able to communicate fluently in English and Thai, both written and spoken.
About Hellsten Gears AB
Hellsten Gears AB is a Swedish company that develops, repairs, and sells gearboxes for vehicles and machines. We are a team of 20 people working with both private and commercial customers in Sweden and internationally. Our workshop is located in Fjärås, Halland County, near Gothenburg.
We are an innovative company combining traditional mechanical work with digital solutions. We build and maintain our own internal systems to streamline operations - from customer communication to logistics, spare parts management, and invoicing.
Terms of employment
• Type of employment: Permanent (probationary period may apply)
• Scope: Full-time
• Working hours: Weekdays, office hours
• Location: Fjärås, Kungsbacka municipality, Sweden (onsite; partial remote possible)
• Start date: As agreed
• Salary: Monthly salary, individual agreement
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-15
E-post: jobb@hellstengears.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hellsten Gears AB
(org.nr 556409-1857) Kontakt
VD
Johan Hellsten johan.hellsten@hellstengears.com
9430233