Lead Software Architect - Software that moves. Architecture that lasts.

At Chassis Autonomy, we're on a mission to revolutionize vehicle control systems. As a fully owned subsidiary of Kongsberg Automotive, we're driving the next generation of Steer-by-Wire (SbW) technology, powered by our proprietary fail-operational Road Wheel Actuator (RWA).
In this role, you'll take ownership of defining and designing the software architecture for automotive applications, ensuring safety, reliability, and performance in everything we build. You'll work closely with hardware, software, and system engineers to secure seamless integration and compatibility across technologies and disciplines. Together, you'll define system requirements, model structure and behaviour, and ensure compliance with standards such as ASPICE and ISO 26262.
At Chassis Autonomy, you will lead the software architecture development process for the next generation of Steer-by-Wire systems and provide technical guidance and mentorship to software development teams across Kongsberg Automotive.
We believe you bring:
• An engineering degree in Mechatronics, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science or similar
• Experience in embedded systems within automotive or mobility
• Knowledge of chassis systems and autonomous control architectures
• Experiences in conducting architectural reviews and providing recommendations
• Familiarity with tools like Enterprise Architect, Codebeamer, or Polarion
If you don't tick every box but feel you'd be great in this role, we'd still love to hear from you.
You're probably someone who enjoys working hands-on with multifaceted challenges and thrives when collaborating with others. You believe in fact-based decisions, value clarity and teamwork, and bring a positive, forward-thinking attitude that inspires those around you.
At Chassis Autonomy, you'll join a motivated and engaged team where technical excellence meets an open and collaborative culture. We value diverse perspectives, shared laughter, and accountability in equal measure. While we offer flexibility in how and where you work, we also know that the best ideas often come when we gather around a whiteboard or test rig together.
