Lead/Senior Android Automotive Engineer
Orientalent AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-10-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Orientalent AB i Göteborg
, Kungsbacka
, Södertälje
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Role Summary
As a Senior Android Automotive Engineer, based in Gothenburg, you will lead the development and implementation of complex Android software solutions for automotive applications. This senior role entails significant responsibilities, including high-level decision-making, mentoring junior staff, and steering the direction of projects, ensuring alignment with company goals and client needs.
Key Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
Over 5 years of extensive experience in Android development, embedded systems, and automotive software.
Expertise in Android SDK, Java, Kotlin, and a deep understanding of advanced automotive systems and technologies.
Proven leadership skills with the ability to mentor and guide junior engineers.
Strong problem-solving, communication, and project management skills.
In-depth knowledge of international automotive regulations and cybersecurity principles in automotive systems.
A strategic thinker with a proven track record of delivering successful projects.
Responsibilities
Lead the design, development, and management of complex Android applications for automotive systems.
Mentor and support junior engineers, fostering a collaborative and productive work environment.
Make strategic decisions regarding software design and architecture.
Interface with clients and stakeholders, understanding their needs and ensuring that projects meet their requirements.
Stay abreast of the latest industry trends and technological advancements, integrating them into projects and processes. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Orientalent AB
(org.nr 559304-1840), https://www.ultragroup.se/ Arbetsplats
Ultra Group AB Kontakt
Osama Raddad osama@ultragroup.se Jobbnummer
9540031