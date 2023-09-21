Lead Programmer
Fatalist Development AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-09-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fatalist Development AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
, Storuman
, Malå
eller i hela Sverige
Avalanche Studios Group and its creative self-publishing division, Expansive Worlds are looking for a highly skilled and motivated Lead Programmer. The role can be based out of the beautiful city of Malmö in Sweden (a relocation package can be provided if required).
As a Lead Programmer at Expansive World's you'll support and run a talented team of developers across the Malmö and Stockholm locations. You will help coach and mentor programmers in various different roles and seniority. Making decisions that will help shape the course of the project and their careers. Being a lead at Avalanche means that you'll have time to develop and maintain the codebase keeping your skillset relevant.
You and your future team will work all over our proprietary Apex open-world engine working on new system development, maintaining and updating existing ones, optimizing workflows, and bug fixes. Code wise you'll be designing, guiding and implementing systems and features of open-world games including gameplay, backend and software patterns as well as middleware abstractions and much much more
Required Qualifications
Friendly and knowledgeable with an interest in leadership
Excellent knowledge and 6+ years of professional C++ work
Very strong debugging skills
Good understanding of systematic design principles
Experience with a wide range of tools and pipelines used in modern game development
Self-motivated, strong work ethic, able to work independently
Experience guiding/mentoring developers.
Leadership experience
Strong communication skills - must possess excellent English verbal and written communication skills.
Beneficial Experience
Experience with a wide range of game level systems
Experience with in-house engines
As a lead you can communicate clearly to establish common goals and align expectations. You are ambitious and are interested in pushing the boundaries of our user experience but can also skillfully balance this with the realities and constraints of the situation at hand.
To thrive in a programming position at Avalanche Studios, you are eager and have the ability to learn new tools and workflows. You have a positive attitude and contribute to a healthy team dynamic by seeing opportunities and highlighting limitations in a constructive way.
As an employee at Avalanche Studios Group, you can look forward to many great benefits including but not limited to:
Training Budget to further develop your skills
Excellent Swag
Hybrid work model (we spend some days of the week in the office and can spend the rest working from home)
Monthly Afterworks
The Malmö location
You'll find us in a standout building from 1958, just a stone's throw from the Central Station. Within these walls, the American dream was leveraged to sell muscle cars more than half a century ago. Today, the location balances Avalanche Studios Group's industrial, high-octane heritage with a bright and homey vibe featuring resident dogs and patio-grown chilies.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fatalist Development AB
(org.nr 556755-2418)
Västgötagatan 5 (visa karta
)
118 27 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Fatalist Development AB Jobbnummer
8131871