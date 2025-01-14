Lead Platform Data Engineer
2025-01-14
Solve complex problems. Decode the future.
At Electrolux Group, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
All about the role:
The Data Platform Team at Electrolux is dedicated to empowering data-driven decision-making and innovation with a robust, scalable and secure data platform built on Azure using data mesh architecture. Our team designs and implements data mesh architecture that promotes autonomy and agility across the organization. We work closely with cross-functional teams including data scientists, product architects and data engineers to understand requirements, iterate solutions and deliver value-driven outcomes. We implement best practices for data governance, access control and compliance, leveraging latest tools and industry standards.
We are looking for a Lead Platform Data Engineer to drive the design and development of our two modern enterprise-wide Data Engineering frameworks. These cover our end-to-end data flows, from data ingestion to advanced downstream transformation. You will design and build cutting-edge data solution software for our Data Mesh on Azure/Databricks. As these software frameworks are used by all Data Engineering teams across Electrolux, you will also act as a Technical Product Owner and influence the whole enterprise Data Engineering efforts. This is a unique opportunity to take ownership of mission-critical modern data tools and collaborate with top engineers and consulting partners to ensure efficiency, scalability, best practices, and strategic alignment. If you are passionate about driving innovation through software and want to shape the future of data engineering at Electrolux, this role is for you.
What you'll do:
Champion software engineering excellence in all aspects of data engineering by applying best practices in code quality, performance, and maintainability of our data ingestion and transformation frameworks.
Individually contribute and collaborate with engineering teams and consulting partners to build, test, debug, and ship high-impact, production-ready features of the frameworks.
Own the frameworks' backlog, design decisions and release management process, driving collaboration across the Data Engineering community to deliver timely enhancements, bug fixes, and framework optimizations.
Serve as the Subject Matter Expert (SME) for the entire Data Engineering framework, shaping the product roadmap and driving strategic enhancements.
Qualifications:
B.Sc. in Computer Science (or equivalent).
4+ years of hands-on experience in software engineering with high proficiency in Python (experience with modern Python tooling - rye, ruff, pydantic, typer - is highly desirable).
2+ years of experience with SQL and working with large-scale data systems (preferably in Azure).
Experience with Databricks and its associated tech stack: pyspark, delta, unity catalog, databricks asset bundles (DAB).
Strong understanding of software development best practices, including clean code principles, automated testing, version control (GitHub), CI/CD (GitHub Actions), and building and deploying software packages.
Strong work ethic, pragmatic, attention to detail, excellent communication skills and ability to work without supervision is required.
Where you'll be:
You will be based at Electrolux office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Benefit highlights include:
• Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment.
• Attractive social benefits package.
• Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path.
We look forward to receiving you application!
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Sankt Göransgatan 143
112 17 STOCKHOLM
