Lead Infrastructure Engineer
2026-01-09
Studies show that women and underrepresented groups often hesitate to apply unless they meet every requirement. At Stegra, we're building an impact-driven, sustainable company - and we need a diverse, inclusive team to make it happen.
If you share our passion but don't meet every qualification, we encourage you to apply anyway. You might be the perfect fit for this role, or another as we grow.
At Stegra, we're not just building a plant, we're proving that sustainable industry is possible. And to do that, we need people like you.
Join a team where safety comes first. Where we support each other, learn as we go, and make space for everyone to grow and contribute. This is your chance to be part of something big - while being closer to nature and leading a balanced, purposeful life.
What you'll do
Right now, we are looking for a Lead Infrastructure Engineer for our Digital Site Services. In this role you will report to our Digital Domain Manager and sit within our Digital function. The team is responsible for deliver secure, resilient, and innovative infrastructure solutions, including fully redundant datacenters. As our Lead Infrastructure Engineer, you'll play a vital role in designing and maintaining the systems that power our Digital Factory. Based in Boden and part of Strega's dynamic digital team, you'll ensure our platforms drive productivity, safety, and sustainability.
Specific to this role, the day-to-day tasks will include the following but as we are a growing company with very little silos between teams, other tasks might be included as well.
Oversee the deployment, commissioning, and configuration of digital infrastructure, including both hardware and software.
Configure and operate physical servers, storage, backup systems, datacenter support functions, as well as virtualization environments (both on-premises and in the cloud).
Work closely with team members and vendors to design digital infrastructure and implement best practices.
Define operational processes for monitoring and maintaining infrastructure, ensuring secure, efficient, and reliable operations.
Develop plans for maintenance and support to minimize downtime and ensure smooth operations.
Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business needs, prioritize infrastructure requirements, and ensure the safe and robust platform while improving productivity, safety, and sustainability in the factory.
Create and document best practices, and mentor team members to foster growth and improve infrastructure operations.
Participate in an on-call rotation together with other team members to support the 24/7 operation of critical infrastructure.
What you'll bring
We're seeking someone with a proactive and collaborative mindset who thrives in a dynamic environment. You excel at problem-solving, organization, and clear communication, especially when explaining technical solutions to non-technical stakeholders. Empathy for end-users and a passion for creating technology that improves their daily work are key traits we value.
Specific to this role, we would like to see that you can tick off a fair amount of the boxes below
A University degree or equivalent experience, Bachelor or Master's in Engineering or Computer Science.
Expertise with administration of Linux and Windows based systems.
Relevant experience in datacenter operations.
Hands-on experience with configuring and managing virtualization environments such as VMware / Nutanix.
Hands-on experience in Infrastructure provisioning and configuration management via infrastructure as code (IaC) - Ansible / Terraform.
Hands-on experience with Kubernetes for Containers management, deployment and scaling.
Knowledge of Cybersecurity best practices, and experience in analyzing possible threats and vulnerabilities, embedding security standards, monitoring adherence to them, and implementing disaster recovery plans.
Experience with Active Directory and Users management systems.
Very good experience with AWS services configuration and management.
Experience with performance monitoring and troubleshooting for hosts, servers, databases, virtual machines, containers.
Good knowledge of networks and network protocols.
Experience with Data Backup solutions.
Experience in writing scripts with at least one scripting language - such as Python, Java, JavaScript, etc.
Experience with OT infrastructure such as Historians, HMI, Scada, Edge gateways.
Experience with Agile and DevOps methodologies, and with Continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platforms.
Location: Boden, Sweden
Benefits at Stegra
At Stegra, you'll join a company where your work has real impact on the climate, the industry, and future generations. We're building a culture rooted in safety, trust, and inclusion, where people feel supported to grow and thrive.
You'll receive fair, competitive compensation aligned with collective agreements, along with benefits like up to 30 days of paid vacation, occupational pension, parental benefits, and insurance. If you need support with relocation or immigration, our relocation department will help guide you through the process, whether it's permits, housing or other practical matters. You can also enjoy perks like subsidized gym memberships and bike leases, plus the everyday benefits of life closer to nature.
This is Stegra
Stegra is on a mission to change the global steel industry by producing green hydrogen, iron, and steel - with the goal of eliminating CO2 emissions. Instead of coal, we use green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity, meaning our primary emissions will be water and heat.
By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitized, and sustainable plant in Boden, Northern Sweden - currently under construction. But this is just the beginning. Our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize industries beyond steel, paving the way for a cleaner future.
Our Boden Site
Our Boden site is located just west of Boden City, right in the heart of a growing green industrial hub in Northern Sweden. It's where we're building one of the world's most modern, sustainable steel plants-designed with safety, efficiency, and people in mind. With just a 10-minute commute from town, you'll be close to both cutting-edge technology and the everyday convenience of living near nature, schools, and community life. Så ansöker du
