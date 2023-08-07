Lead Hardware Engineer till Westermo
2023-08-07
Westermo - Where Quality, Passion and Innovation Meet! Welcome to a rapidly growing international company, thriving at the forefront of cutting-edge technology. Westermo develops and manufactures advanced devices for industrial data communication, used in mission critical installations and harsh industrial environments. The very robust and secure communication networks that provide exceptional high value to our customers.
We are passionate about taking advantage of the growth opportunities in our market.
Our dedicated and loyal team members create a fantastic team spirit. We encourage everyone to take initiative, and our flat organizational structure ensures efficiency and opportunities for those closest to the task at hand. We are devoted to delivering the best industrial network solutions, and your contributions will directly impact the results in your area of responsibility.
Are you our new lead hardware engineer who is enthusiastic about working with electronic design?
To take the next step on a successful journey we are now recruiting another Hardware engineer with a strong and drive and passion for electronic design.
In this role, you will be involved in various product development projects, spanning the entire spectrum from system design and component selection to hands-on testing and verification in the lab. We are looking for someone how is comfortable in taking the lead, having full responsibility for the hardware design in projects.
In your daily work you will be part of different product development projects. Your tasks will be in the full range of a development project, from specification to serial production.
A high-quality level and "true to specification" are key for all Westermo products and fits well for you in your way of designing and verifying hardware, analog and digital. We strive for the best-in-class products and that influences everything we do in hardware development.
This position is based in our collaborative and pleasant environment in Kopparlunden, Västerås. Our hardware experienced design team consists of more than 10 people and together we design, and quality assure all the hardware for all Westermo products. Since the team is so experienced it creates many learning opportunities to take part of.
So, who are we looking for? We are looking for someone who would fit in our Westermo company culture and who meets most of the following requirements:
Experience working with electronic hardware design, preferably in a lead design role.
Holds at least a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, mechatronics or similar.
Fluent in English verbal and written and preferably also in Swedish, but no requirement.
Experience in industrial products, products for trains or other demanding applications is advantageous.
Experience in working close to production and knowledge about design for test and manufacturing is advantageous.
As a person you enjoy taking lead and drive development work. Collaboration and teamwork are essential to your work style, and you are skilled at sharing information and cooperating professionally. A structured and organized approach, along with the ability to handle multiple tasks and prioritize effectively, are highly valued.
In return, we offer you:
Great opportunities for personal development and opportunity to influence your role, motivated and competent colleagues, mature and caring leadership, good coverage through our collective bargain agreement and challenging work a.
With our focus on a healthy and fun workplace with several regular company and team activities, we offer an environment where you can perform and enjoy!
And we actually live our company values - teamwork and trust!
