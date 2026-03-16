Lead Generation - Internship
My Ad International AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos My Ad International AB i Stockholm
About My Ad
My Ad is an AI-driven advertising platform that simplifies how businesses create, launch, and scale digital ad campaigns across key channels including Meta, Google, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube, and more all from one unified dashboard.
The Role
You will work directly with the My Ad team to identify, research, and qualify potential companies that can benefit from our platform. This role focuses on building high-quality lead lists and supporting the outreach process by ensuring the right businesses are contacted in a structured and professional way.
What You Will Do
Research and identify companies that match My Ad's target audienceBuild and maintain structured lead listsCollect and organize contact information for decision-makersSupport the outreach team with qualified prospectsWork with internal tools to track and manage lead dataContribute to improving how we find and qualify potential clients
What We're Looking For
Strong communication skills in English and SwedishDetail-oriented and comfortable working with research and dataOrganized, self-motivated, and responsibleInterest in technology, startups, or digital marketingCurrently studying or recently completed a degree in Marketing, Business Administration, Economics, Communication, or a related fieldPrior experience with research, data entry, or lead generation is a plus
What You Will Gain
Practical experience in lead generation and prospect researchInsight into how SaaS companies build outbound pipelinesMentorship and guidance from the My Ad teamFlexible working structureValuable experience for future roles in sales, marketing, or business development
Please send us your CV and a short introduction about yourself and why you are interested in this internship. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: bardia@myad.se Arbetsgivare My Ad International AB
(org.nr 559515-8709), https://www.joinmyad.com/
Klarabergsgatan 60 (visa karta
)
111 21 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9798958