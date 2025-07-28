Lead Game Designer - White Wolf
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2025-07-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Paradox Interactive AB (publ) i Stockholm
, Malmö
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
As Lead Game Designer at White Wolf, you will craft the systems and experiences that define the World of Darkness universe. You will guide the creation of immersive mechanics that integrate deeply with our narrative goals. In partnership with writers, artists, and editors, you will evolve beloved game lines and innovate across new projects, ensuring each release resonates with our global player community.
Key Responsibilities
Lead narrative design direction and define mechanical vision across product lines
Create and refine game systems that integrate deeply with narrative goals
Collaborate with creative leads to maintain design consistency and player accessibility
Support freelance contributors and guide documentation and iteration processes
Requirements
5+ years in game design, especially with narrative systems
Proven experience in publishing tabletop RPGs or similar games
Strong portfolio showcasing system design and narrative integration
Skilled in leading creative teams and collaborating across disciplines
Fluent in English
Familiarity with Adobe Creative Suite, especially InDesign or InCopy
Nice to Have
Experience with Vampire: The Masquerade or other White Wolf properties
Leadership roles on entertainment or gaming franchises
Background in both tabletop and digital game design
Familiarity with international production and localization
Work Culture
At Paradox Interactive, we pride ourselves on a culture that values creativity, inclusion, and mutual respect. We believe in creating a supportive environment where everyone feels empowered to contribute to our shared vision. We offer flexible working conditions, a healthy work-life balance, and opportunities for professional growth within an international team passionate about games and storytelling.
Practical Information
Scope: Full time and permanent
Reports to: EVP, White Wolf
Location: Stockholm (Visa sponsorship available)
Work is full time on-site with flexibility. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Paradox Interactive AB (publ)
(org.nr 556667-4759)
Magnus Ladulåsgatan 4 (visa karta
)
118 66 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Paradox Interactive AB Jobbnummer
9438633