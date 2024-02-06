Lead FP&A analyst
2024-02-06
NKT - Connects a greener world
Deputy to our FP&A manager in handling our finance core processes; monthly closings, budgets and forecasts also focusing on our metal exposures and balance sheet
Are you seeking a new opportunity and would you like to be a key member in our Finance team coordinating financial control topics? Are you interested in the core processes within finance with an opportunity to act as deputy to our FP&A manager? Do you have a great experience of analyzing the balance sheet including capex, cash flow and working capital? Does the title metal champion attracts you? This meaning taking responsibility of being our local point of all metal exposures and know how and when they arise, working closely with Treasury for them to know when they need to place hedges in order to match the risk? If your answer is 'yes', we have an exciting opportunity for you! This in a company that is a key partner in the green transformation of our society.
Drive complex Financial control topics
The FP&A team ensures a smooth monthly financial closing process in cooperation with and providing guidance to internal departments, is responsible for the management reporting and drives and facilitates the Budgeting/forecasting process in high quality. In addition, a main focus is to drive strategic outlook and scenario calculations to continuously strive to improve the business by providing data transparency and insight driving decision-making by leaders.
To further strengthen the team we are looking for an financial controller with experience from business control, hedging, capex and cash flow analysis and reporting also driving and improving our working capital. The position is located in Karlskrona, Sweden.
Your specific tasks in the team will be:
• Local point (coordinator between Finance, procurement, planning and treasury) of all metal exposures knowing how and when they arise. This for Treasury to know when they need to place the hedge in order to match the risk. This with knowledge on the metal side (or willingness to get such) and the aim to help the business reporting correctly. Also to set up some follow up reporting on how the hedges perform against the actual exposures.
• Overall capex reporting in both monthly closings and forecasts. This in close cooperation with controllers providing input from different parts of the organisation.
• Being responsible for reporting, driving and improve our working capital analysis and cash flow.
• Deputy for our FP&A manager in handling and improving NKT:s core financial processes as monthly closings, budgets and forecasts.
We are looking for a candidate who is analytical, innovative and is able to handle consolidation of financial numbers and present it a logical and simple way. You are a team player with a collaborative mindset and excellent supporting skills. The ideal candidate is a fast learner with a Business Partner mindset who thrives on interacting with the business and really like to be a coordinator of different topics.
The preferred candidate for the role has:
• Relevant education in Finance, Economics, or similar.
• +5 years of experience in an FP&A/Business Controlling/Finance reporting, ideally in a production company.
• Experience of analysing balance sheet, cash flow and working capital
• Experience of working within treasury, hedging and exposures
• Experience and willingness of working in coordinating roles and leading teams
• Fluent English skills, spoken and written.
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
Contact and application
Are you looking for a career in a fast-moving, growing and high-tech environment where you will be able to develop on a personal as well as on a career level? Let us know, we are waiting for you!
Please apply at our website at latest 17/11 2023. Personality- and Capacity tests may occur in our recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager Maria Castensson maria.castensson@nkt.com
. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to HR Business Partner Stefan Björksten, stefan.bjoerksten@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström +46 734 07 02 43
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
We are looking forward to receiving your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
