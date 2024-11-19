Lead External Development Artist (Environment)
EA Digital Illusions CE AB / Grafiska jobb
2024-11-19
We are DICE, the award-winning studio with locations in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden, best known for creating the phenomenally successful Battlefield franchise.
We are now part of a set of global studios building a connected Battlefield universe, developing Battlefield's one-of-a-kind multiplayer suite. Our people are the backbone and driving force to our creative products, and are always looking for diverse game creators to join us in Stockholm, Gothenburg, or working remotely, to help us build the best Battlefield experiences and make our studio the best in the industry.
At DICE, we focus on working as closely as possible with our external partners. They work directly with us in our games engine and we prioritize having direct artist to artist communication where possible. Working together with an outsource manager in close collaboration, you are responsible for the art side of our external production where you work through others to create something greater than you could by yourself, focusing not just on the art but the game as a whole.
Role and Responsibilities:
Manage external teams in a co-development structure by teaching and supporting, developing long-term partnerships where our partners are engaged and feel ownership of their work.
Drive external production of environment assets through collaboration with internal artists, supporting them in their work of creating briefs and reviewing assets made by your external team, helping everyone reach quality.
Evolve workflows and processes for external development of environment art while maintaining documentation about best practices, mentoring more junior artists.
Qualifications:
5+ years of experience from several game titles, preferably working in some capacity with external partners.
Knowledge in modern environment art workflows, including asset production, photogrammetry and PBR texturing, referring to experts for specialist level knowledge.
A history of supporting others, nurturing talent instead of solving the issue for them.
