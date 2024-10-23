Lead Engineer for COS
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Norrtälje
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
This is a full-time position with placement in Stockholm, Sweden.
Job Description
We are currently looking for a Lead Engineer for the COS Digital Experience Team. In this role, you will play an instrumental part in building the best customer experience with cross functional product team to grow and develop the brand. The team takes full responsibility for Development and Operations and consists of business experts, a product manager, software engineers and works in an agile setup.
As a Lead Software Engineer, you will take responsibility for the architecture and engineering in the Product Team and you are going to be in strong collaboration with the business, Product Managers, Developers, Architects, and different stakeholders to drive the development and solutioning of our existing and new implementations. Your contributions will empower COS Product Team to ensure efficient delivery of high-quality products. Some of your responsibilities will include:
Lead the development and maintenance for the overall COS eCommerce Solution.
Drive technical decision-making, provide architectural guidance, and ensure the implementation of best practices.
Ensure Quality of Solution incl. Conduct code reviews, offer constructive feedback, and ensure adherence to security, coding standards and best practices.
Identify and resolve complex technical issues, including performance optimization, memory management, and concurrency challenges.
Stay up to date with the latest advancements in Web development, evaluate new tools and frameworks, and promote their adoption when appropriate.
Work closely with Architects, Engineering Managers, Security Champion, Team Members, and external stakeholders to ensure platform stability and refining roadmap.
Understand and visualize concepts that are not yet concrete, identify patterns and use your problem-solving skills, strong analytic ability, creativity and customer and business drive to find a solution and win support for your ideas.
Ability to take the initiative and identify and address existing and potential obstacles, issues, and opportunities.
Able to create both high-level and low-level design documentation and technical specifications.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in software engineering or equivalent.
At least 10 years of software development experience.
Experience in Leading engineering teams to deliver projects or products.
Experience of working on e-commerce solutions.
Have a strong customer focus mindset and experience in working with data driven decision making and experimentation.
Experience in working with solution architecture and backend development.
Hands-on development experience in JavaScript based frameworks including Node.js, TypeScript, React, Next.js is a plus.
Experience with Microservices architecture on Cloud, API implementation and API design principles.
Knowledge on sourcing tools -git- and project tracking software like Jira and Confluence.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to diagnose issues and propose effective solutions.
Engineering expertise on performance and integration best practices.
Prior experience on cloud platforms (Azure, AWS or GCP).
Experience on the CI/CD pipelines.
Being a team player. Our landscape consists of several different teams and systems and only with strong collaboration can we make wonders happen.
Strong communication, presentation and stakeholder engagement skills.
Additional Information
Company Description
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. you are joining a unique value driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
H&M Group is a value-driven company that wants to lead the way to a more inclusive environment. We are committed to create an inclusive & diverse workplace with a culture that is dynamic and innovative.
We welcome your application regardless of who you are, where you're from and what you like.
We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, perspectives, and skills.
We welcome all applicants to strengthen our innovative and diverse culture.
Learn more about our I&D work https://youtu.be/veRbl9Cijts
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 15th of November. We will review and interview applicants on-going. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 13 (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8972261