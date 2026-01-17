Lead Engineer Brakes System
2026-01-17
Knowledge / Experience
Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent qualification.
7-10 years of experience in the automotive industry, preferably including 3-4 years in brake component development for passenger cars.
Strong experience in new product development, including value engineering and cost-saving initiatives from concept phase through industrialization in the automotive industry.
Solid understanding of product development stages and Technical Logical Delivery Plans (TLDP).
Experience in component and system documentation, including DFMEA, design reviews, DPR & ESOW, DV/PV plans, and related deliverables.
Project management experience covering milestone planning and delivery, cost management for owned components, and PPAP activities.
Experience with BOM management, including EBOM and material BOM, using Teamcenter and/or KDP systems.
High competence in technical specifications, including 2D/3D drawings, GD&T, attribute sign-off, and technical documentation.
