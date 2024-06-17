Lead Engineer
2024-06-17
Volvo Group
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
We are now looking for a lead engineer for exterior light to Visibility HW. In this role you will be responsible for development, secure the installation and strategy for the exterior light for Volvo Heavy Duty Trucks. You will be involved in all phases, from the project phase to running production and aftermarket.
Your main responsibility, in collaboration with stakeholders, is to secure the best installation of the exterior light.
This is us, your new colleagues
The CAB department within Volvo GTT is now looking for a committed and collaborative colleague. The CAB department consist of eleven groups; Cab body, Driving, Living, Exterior, Exterior Aero Devices, Visibility HW, Lower Front, Geometrical assurance, Safety & EUF, Cab Analysis and Cab Product Change Management.
You will be a part of the Visibility HW team, located in Gothenburg.
The Visibility HW team includes engineering areas such as Exterior light, Wiper system, Washer system and Rear-View Systems for the Volvo Heavy Duty Range.
In our team we're working with projects from concept phase to end of life for our products. We're now in a really exiting phase with a variety of new exiting projects, where you will take a great part of the development work.
We're a team that love to work together to reach a common goal with transparent communication and knowledge sharing.
Role description
As Lead Engineer for Exterior Light, you will have the possibility to influence the future for your components and system. You will work closely with different internal and external stakeholders such as R&D, sourcing, supply, and component suppliers. In this role, you will have the technical perspective and at the same time take commercial and production aspects into account.
Together with your XF team you will be responsible to secure the quality of your components as well as securing the overall compliance in the complete vehicle. Ensuring Quality, Delivery, Cost, Features, and Sustainability (QDCFs) standards are met
In this role you will be responsible for the complete lifetime of your components, from concept phase to production and aftermarket.
As Lead Engineer you will among other write technical requirements, perform RTS (Review of Technical Specifications) review from suppliers and evaluate these, give Technical Input to product design, discuss strategy with stakeholders.
You will daily interact with internal stakeholders such as design and the production plants, as well as our suppliers.
Who are you?
To be successful in this role, it is important to be structured, have courage and a positive mind set. You enjoy interacting with people both internally and externally since this is a large part of the role. Other traits that we appreciate is integrity, innovation and energy.
You have experience from working with development suppliers and working cross-functionally within automotive product development process.
As a person you drive your own business and can take decisions based on risk-assessment. You are curious and want to develop yourself and your surroundings. You have high working morals and are willing to go the extra mile when that is needed.
Required knowledge/experience
• University degree in Mechatronic or Mechanical Engineering
• Several years of experience with Mechatronic engineering
• Several of years of experience in leading Supplier Involvement Product Development (SIPD) of complex systems and requirement setting, preferably within exterior lights systems.
• Experienced in global communication and networking
• Structured and ability to lead local and global multi-cultural design networks
• Understanding of requirement documentation (TR writing) and legal requirements.
• Verbal and written communication skills in English
• Vehicle knowledge
• Documented skills in Catia V5
• Knowledge in SAFe/Scrum
• Knowledge in Volvo Trucks internal systems, Driver license B, C is a merit
• Verbal and written communication skills in Swedish, is a merit
Are we a perfect match?
We can promise you some skilled colleagues and some truly exciting challenges to work with. You will work in a global environment that provides you with developmental opportunities both professionally and personally. We at Volvo Group want you to prosper and be happy, because when you succeed, we succeed.
Curious, and have some questions? Call me!
Hiring Manager Sara Engdal, Group Manager Visibility HW, sara.engdal.2@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
Last Application date: July 14th, 2024.
Due to summer vacations, all applications will be reviewed from the 12th august. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!
