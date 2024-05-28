Lead Engineer
2024-05-28
1. Managing Teamcenter, System weaver and Industrial path solutions (IPS) application Support, Admin at onsite.
2. Acting as Maintenance Manager (MM) for IPS application at onsite.
3. Resolve issues related to Teamcenter, Catia, TCVIs, System Weaver and Industrial Path Solutions (IPS) etc. including configuration and functionality related issues.
4. Support the technical difficulties within team to support their end users and business requests.
5. Supporting/Solving Teamcenter admin JIRA tickets, testing activities to support implementation of new solutions and system upgrades.
6. Ensure that weekly scheduled deployment within TC Development, TC QA and TC Prod environments are done without any issues.
7. Communicate the concerned stakeholders well ahead of the planned downtimes of various services.
8. Ensure that the environments are up to date between TC Prod, Quality Assurance and Development environments.
9. Ensure the right support and administration help for System Weaver tool and related end users.
10. Creating and Monitoring cron jobs or scheduled tasks.
11. Automating process as per customer needs using python language.
12. Creating and supporting the new TC project requests for various user communities and integrated organizations.
13. Responsible to create new BOM structures in Teamcenter for ex: - EBOM, MBOM and SBOM etc. as per the demand of customer.
14. Functional testing and method testing activities related to System weaver version upgrades.
15. Industrial Path Solutions (IPS) Upgrade activity twice in a year.
16. Managing, purchasing or renewal of licenses of Industrial Path Solutions (IPS) application. Så ansöker du
