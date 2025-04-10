Lead engineer
Randstad AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2025-04-10
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Now we are seeking for an lead engineer to our client!
The assignment is a backfill and should start ASAP and will preliminary end in dec 2025 but might be extended.
The assignment is full time and will be placed in Uppsala, No remote work.
Responsibilities
• Responsible to lead and drive project and test related to commissioning and qualification activities concerning the Packaging Line 7 and 9 including it's hardware for the serialization system from SEA Vision.
• Work according to developed plans, qualification test protocols, traceability matrices, reports, IQ/OQ/PQ (Installation Qualification/Operational Qualification/Performance Qualification) protocols, and other relevant documents.
• Ensures proper technical documentation delivered by the supplier fulfill the assigned URS and identifies associated unit and deployment testing.
• Maintains test plans, test scripts, and user acceptance tests.
• Executes activities from the validation plans and related documents.
• Cross functional coordination between suppliers and work streams regarding commissioning and qualification
• Plan and participate in supplier verification activities (FAT, SAT, Line SAT)
• Attend meetings regarding components and component design needed to be adjusted from a process perspective.
• Support Junior Eengineers when needed
• Target for work to deliver a fully functional machine line executed in an approved PQ/PPQ
Qualifications
• Bachelor's Degree in Process Engineering, or a related discipline.
• At least 3 years of experience in Commissioning and Qualification.
• Knowledge of technical advanced machines (fully automated), vision systems, infrastructure and other relevant areas within operations.
• Knowledge with pharmaceutical and medical device industry requirements (cGMPs, 21 CFR Part 11, GAMP5).
Personal Attributes:
• Great communication skills
• Strong in coordination and well structured
• Critical thinker with problem-solving skills.
• Team player.
• Proficient in English and Swedish.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9277614