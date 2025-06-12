Lead Consultant
2025-06-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB i Stockholm
Role - Lead Consultant
Technology - Azure, ADF, Snowflake, ETL (preferably Informatica)
Location - Stockholm, Sweden
Compensation - Competitive (including bonus)
Job Description: We are looking for skilled Data Architects to join our team in Sweden. The successful candidates will have expertise in Azure, Azure Data Factory (ADF), Snowflake, and ETL (preferably Informatica). Responsibilities include designing data architecture, developing data models, and ensuring the scalability and performance of data solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
• Design and implement scalable data architectures that meet business requirements
• Develop and maintain data models in Snowflake to support analytical and operational needs
• Optimize data workflows using Azure, ADF, ETL and Snowflake to ensure efficient data processing.
• Collaborate with stakeholders to understand data requirements and translate them into technical solutions.
• Ensure data security and compliance with relevant regulations.
• Provide technical leadership and mentorship to junior team members.
Qualifications:
• Experience in migration projects
• Extensive experience with Azure, ADF, Snowflake and ETL
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Excellent communication and leadership abilities.
• Experience with data governance, data quality, and data integration.
• Knowledge of cloud computing
Overview
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation.
With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
All aspects of employment at Infosys are based on merit, competence and performance. We are committed to embracing diversity and creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Infosys is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. Så ansöker du
