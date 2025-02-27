Lead Business Developer
At Photowall, we are more than just a global leader in custom-made wallpapers and wall murals-we're passionate about transforming spaces and bringing design to life. With a presence in over 20 markets and an annual turnover of 400+ MSEK, we're on an exciting journey of growth. Our vision is to keep expanding, both geographically and through innovative new products. As proud members of the Network of Design (NOD), we are constantly pushing the boundaries of interior design to create inspiring and meaningful spaces. At Photowall, we offer a dynamic, fast-paced environment where personal growth and development are key.
About the Role
As Lead Business Analyst, you will play a key role in driving data-informed decision-making across our business to support our continued growth. You will lead data analysis, forecasting, and process optimization, ensuring that our pricing, inventory, and demand planning strategies align with our ambitious business goals. Your insights will shape how we optimize assortment planning, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer experience.
This role is highly collaborative, requiring strong stakeholder engagement across teams such as assortment, finance, product, design, and operations. You will be responsible for structuring key business initiatives, implementing advanced analytics, and leading strategic projects that improve our performance.
Key Responsibilities
Lead business analysis and strategy development, using data-driven insights to optimize product performance, sales, and growth initiatives.
Develop and maintain reporting dashboards in Tableau, Looker, or Power BI to provide actionable insights to senior management.
Analyze sales trends, customer behavior, and product performance to drive revenue growth and optimize category management.
Lead pricing strategy and demand forecasting, ensuring optimized inventory levels and margin improvements.
Partner with marketing, product, and e-commerce teams to enhance CRM strategies, campaign effectiveness, and conversion optimization.
Identify inefficiencies in internal processes, propose automation solutions, and implement business intelligence tools for better decision-making.
Drive strategic projects focused on business development, cost optimization, and process improvement initiatives.
Requirements
8+ years of professional working experience in e-commerce
Proficiency in data analysis tools such as Tableau, SQL, Google Analytics, and Excel.
Strong experience in pricing strategy, product performance, and revenue optimization.
Experience in process and project management, with the ability to improve workflows and introduce automation.
Strong analytical mindset with the ability to translate data into clear, actionable business strategies.
Excellent communication skills with the ability to present findings and influence stakeholders at all levels.
Comfortable working in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment with a high degree of ownership.
Degree in Economics, Business, or a related field.
Why Photowall?
At Photowall, we're a close-knit team that values collaboration and creativity. You'll have the chance to shape our future and influence the development of our technical platform, all while working in a company that's committed to the ever-evolving world of interior design. As part of the Network of Design (NOD), we are constantly innovating and striving for excellence. If you're passionate about design and eager to grow, Photowall is the place for you. We believe in innovation, personal development, and working together to achieve greatness. We can't wait to welcome you aboard as a key player in our exciting journey!
