Last-Mile Courier - Stockholm
2023-09-18
We are seeking for Last-Mile Couriers for deliveries around the Stockholm area.
Work hours: Monday-Sunday 16:00-23:00 (not fixed, depends on route).
Criteria for applicants:
Drivers license B - MANUAL
Very good Swedish OR English
Good location and problem-solving skills.
Reliable, driven & with a positive attitude
Available immediately
Terminals on the north & south side of Stockholm
We will provide you with everything you need to succeed in this work.
We offer education before starting on your own.
Please send your CV to work@tranda.se
and mark the application with "Stockholm".
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-18
