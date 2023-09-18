Last-Mile Courier - Stockholm

Tranda Transport AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Stockholm
2023-09-18


We are seeking for Last-Mile Couriers for deliveries around the Stockholm area.
Work hours: Monday-Sunday 16:00-23:00 (not fixed, depends on route).
Criteria for applicants:
Drivers license B - MANUAL
Very good Swedish OR English
Good location and problem-solving skills.
Reliable, driven & with a positive attitude
Available immediately
Terminals on the north & south side of Stockholm

We will provide you with everything you need to succeed in this work.
We offer education before starting on your own.
Please send your CV to work@tranda.se and mark the application with "Stockholm".
Please remember, if you forget to add the city, we will not be able to answer you.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-18
E-post: work@tranda.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Stockholm".

Arbetsgivare
Tranda Transport AB (org.nr 556697-7780), http://www.tranda.se
115 34  STOCKHOLM

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
8122290

