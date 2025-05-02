Läkare till Neko Health!
About the role
As a Doctor at Neko Health, you're shaping the future of healthcare. You'll be at the cutting edge of preventive healthcare and lifestyle medicine, harnessing state-of-the-art diagnostic tools to unveil health risks and steer patients towards healthier lives.
Your mission will be to guide patients towards a path of better health, informed by the latest advancements in both dermatological and cardiovascular preventive care. Utilising our high-resolution skin scanning and AI technology, you'll play a key role in early detection and management of skin conditions. Leveraging your expertise to educate patients about their cardiovascular risks, you will foster a proactive approach to heart health.
Surrounded by a clinical team who's passionate about preventive healthcare and functional medicine, you'll join a ground-breaking organisation that values excellence, promotes work-life balance, and offers professional growth opportunities in the realms of dermatology, preventative healthcare, health technology and artificial intelligence.
Key responsibilities
Conduct thorough health screenings and assessments.
Translate complex diagnostic results into actionable insights.
Craft personalised plans for lifestyle change to improve health outcomes.
Offer holistic advice on a spectrum of health conditions.
Liaise with our members' doctors for seamless patient care coordination.
Collaborate with our multidisciplinary team to coordinate and improve patient care.
Stay abreast of the latest developments in medical diagnostics and preventive health.
Champion patient education, inspiring proactive health management.
Contribute to clinical quality improvement activity.
Participate in our research programs.
Collaborate with teams across Neko to develop and improve our technology.
Qualifications
You are a registered doctor (legitimerad läkare).
You enjoy a fast pace, are confident in your role, and challenges excite you.
You are compelled to deliver high-quality results in everything you do.
You are curious and dedicated to continuous learning.
You have a solution-oriented mindset.
We offer a dynamic work environment with a high degree of autonomy that fosters growth and development. If you are passionate about building a better healthcare system for everyone and you thrive in a fast-paced environment, we would love to hear from you!
Neko Health is a Swedish health-tech company co-founded in 2018 by Hjalmar Nilsonne and Daniel Ek. Our vision is to create a healthcare system that can help people stay healthy through preventive measures and early detection. Neko has developed a new medical scanning technology concept to make it possible to do broad and non-invasive health data collection that is both convenient and affordable for the public. This requires completely reimagining the healthcare experience and incorporating the latest advances in sensors and AI. We are a remote first company with headquarters in Stockholm and over 200 employees across Europe.
