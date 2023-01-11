Lagerarbetare
Migyston Logistic Services AB / Lagerjobb / Malmö Visa alla lagerjobb i Malmö
2023-01-11
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Migyston Logistic Services AB i Malmö
, Halmstad
, Karlstad
eller i hela Sverige
About this company
MGG Express was founded in 2014 and we are a leading supplier of Sweden-China logistics services. We also provide international transport, freight forwarding, packaging, warehousing and distribution as well as business that is compatible with this. Our highly dedicated team provides high quality services at low cost.
About this role
MGG is now looking for an experienced warehouse worker for the office in Malmö. The daily work is primarily about working with order picking both with and without forklift, material filling, unloading and loading trucks. Truck driving and data work in the pyramid computer system occur daily.
Your main duties consist of:
Skill required-has a forklift license
Skill required-have a B driving license
Computer skills are meritorious
Good oral and written proficiency in English
Industry experience of working in warehouse and order management
About you
We want you to be responsible, goal-oriented, flexible, positive and have a good ability to cooperate. It is important that you are stress-resistant and can work both efficiently and strategically. We attach the greatest importance to your personality and willingness to develop and learn new things!
Apply
We look forward to your application, we do not accept applications via e-mail! We will be interviewing candidates for this position on an ongoing basis and please send in your CV today!
Application Deadline: 2023-01-28
Scope of employment: full time Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-28
E-post: jason.luo@mggexpress.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Migyston Logistic Services AB
(org.nr 556984-0969)
Kantyxegatan 14 (visa karta
)
213 76 MALMÖ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
7333336