Laboratory & Local Application Specialist
2024-05-30
Advance performance, transform lives
Do you want a career that impacts millions of people for the good? At Mölnlycke, you'll be helping to equip medical professionals with solutions to improve outcomes for patients. And you'll develop your career in a growing organization with an inspirational culture - where you'll be recognized for the results you've achieved.
Mölnlycke is now hiring a Laboratory & Local Application Specialist to join our GBS (Global Business Services) at our global HQ in Gothenburg.
As a Laboratory & Local Application Specialist with us, the purpose of the role is to be responsible for Mölnlycke HQ's local and facility applications, including being responsible for the support and contribute to the Laboratory in close collaboration with the IT organization and R&D team. It is also to support relevant local IT demands and solutions aligned with global efforts, leveraging global solutions to drive value creation using digital technology and data.
Your main tasks include:
Responsibility to drive and support MHC HQ's Laboratory, local and facility application with ownership of own and team's deliveries & performance.
Work closely with key stakeholders both internally and externally.
Responsibility for relevant lab- and other local applications within scope of the role, including following the Global IT organizations quality of IT deliveries & performance of solution.
Delivers quality configuration & development work relating to IT-systems in scope. This includes estimation, planning and management of configuration work, development work or other tasks reporting on progress.
Leads operation, support and maintenance efforts securing collaboration, including cooperation with global teams in IT to deliver on commitments.
Captures local input and demands and provides regular feedback to relevant global delivery team, including decision support.
Delivers on assigned backlog deliverables and iterations.
Develop and maintain expertise and best practice in relevant area including business processes, technologies, applications and relevant data.
What you'll need
University Degree in Engineering/Computer Science/Information Technology or equivalent work experience
Minimum 5 years of work experience in IT-solution operation or development
Experience from agile development and DevOps methods including of end-to-end Software Delivery Lifecycle processes/Application Lifecycle Management
Experience from applying digital technology creating business effect relevant in area of responsibility.
Demonstrated business acumen and relevant experience of business, customers and/or functional area.
Ability to gain understanding of customers' business processes and unmet needs, while also managing expectations and scope.
Strong oral and written communication skills, including presentation skills in English
Good interpersonal skills & relations with ability to work effectively with stakeholders in complex organizations.
Ability to develop and present new ideas, concepts, approaches and solutions.
We see it as highly advantageous if you have technical expertise in laboratory environment, relevant platforms & technologies within the area of responsibility
What you'll get
Wellness benefits
Flexible working hours
Great colleagues in a global company
An open, friendly and fair working atmosphere
Competitive compensation package including company pension plan, bonus, company health care
Your work-life balance
Hybrid policy
Full-time position
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
At Mölnlycke diversity is not just a vision, but our strength. We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace that values and celebrates the power of diversity. At the heart of our commitment is the belief that diversity fuels innovation, creativity, and problem-solving. We invite you to be a part of a team where authenticity is embraced, and every employee, regardless of background or any other traits, experiences a true sense of belonging.
Your attitude, drive, enthusiasm, and eagerness to learn are just as important to us as the requirements for the role.
Please submit your application by June 14.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes.
Our business is organised in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,700 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Mölnlycke is a founding partner of GoCo Health Innovation City, a world-class innovation cluster for health, and in early 2025 our headquarters will move there.
Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916. For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
