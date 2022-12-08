Laboratory Engineer Quality Control To Alten Pharma
We are now looking for new colleagues who want to work together with us and develop themselves as a consultant in our wonderful Life Science team in the greater Stockholm-Uppsala area!
As a Life Science consultant in ALTEN, you work with different interesting customers that we support in the Pharmaceutical Industry. We aim to make a difference for our clients as well as their end users, the patients! Our clients and colleagues are located in Stockholm, Uppsala, Södertälje and Strängnäs.
As a person, it is important that you are flexible, driven, accurate, efficient, helpful and structured while being social and a team player. You must be able to plan, prioritize and perform your tasks independently and in a solution-oriented way.
YOUR DEVELOPMENT
As a consultant, you have a great chance to impact your own development! If you feel that the business is interesting there is a chance to develop into a Business Manager role in time. If the consultant role is more interesting, we have great opportunities to develop into expert roles as well as working in teams and work packages.
THE ROLE:
Quality control is an essential function in the pharmaceutical industry, to ensure required levels of quality are met. The role as laboratory engineer within quality control might include, but not be limited to:
Being responsible of testing and inspecting products and raw materials, through various analytical methods in a GMP environment.
Working with maintenance/calibration of equipment.
Working according to, and also write, specific standard operations procedures (e.g. operation and maintenance of equipment).
ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS (Education and Experience):
MSc or equivalent in a scientific field is required
At least 3 years of work experience in a GMP environment.
Expertise in analytical methods, such as: HPLC, GC, UV/VIS, IR, pH, wet chemistry experiments, UV/VIS , IR techniques etc.
Experience in qualifying/ validating equipment/ instrument.
Experience of doing analytical testing according to Ph. Eur. and USP prescriptions.
Good organizational and writing skills.
Fluent in Swedish and English.
VALUABLE QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE:
Experience in supporting stability studies (set up, sampling, testing, coordination) and commissioning of new equipment.
Analytical method transfer and analytical method validation.
Have been responsible of deviations and change controls
GDP, GLP, GVP, GCP
Aseptic and Sterile experience
Biopharmaceutical experience
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We are driven by making people grow and develop, which is why we offer you the opportunity to work with what you are truly passionate about. At ALTEN, we have a broad range of assignments at most of the leading companies in Sweden in several different sectors, to make it possible for your wishes to come true. We offer both national and international opportunities and together with your coaching manager, you build your career path so you constantly are able to develop and achieve your goals and dreams!
As a consultant at ALTEN, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports, Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Innovation you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart, together with your colleagues. All activities are of course optional. Work life balance is our top priority. We also have a collective agreement and other benefits like Pension, Insurances and Wellness grants.
We believe in growing together! Ersättning
