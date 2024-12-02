Laboratorieingenjör
2024-12-02
BioReperia is expanding our team with a Laboratory Engineer to reach new goals
Do you have passion for life science and want to use it to make an impact on the treatment of cancer patients? Do you have some years of experience from working as a clinical Laboratory Engineer or similar? If so, we hope you will apply for this new position at BioReperia and join us in realizing our vision.
About BioReperia
BioReperia 's vision is to radically reduce cancer mortality by improving patient diagnosis and accelerating drug discovery. BioReperia has developed an innovative solution to cut the time and cost of finding the right anti-cancer treatment to right patient within a week instead of waiting up to six months. The product is already on the market world-wide to accelerate drug discovery for the pharma industry. The company has its laboratories and offices in Linköping. BioReperia is expanding its team to accommodate a growing demand for our products on the drug discovery market and the launch of our clinical precision medicine products.
About the position:
The position as Laboratory Engineer will include applying techniques used in the laboratory, for example cell culturing, handling and preparing of clinical cancer samples, handling zebrafish eggs and larvae, tumour implantation in zebrafish larvae through microinjcetion, fluorescent microscopy techniques and image analysis. Project management will also be included, for example, planning costumer projects and write reports to customers.
Since the laboratory is working according to ISO-13485 and ISO-15189 standards, you will also be responsible for keeping records and otherwise act according to these standards when performing your professional functions.
Your responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
• General laboratory duties
• Maintaining the quality work in the laboratory
• Tumour implantation in zebrafish larvae
• Imaging (fluorescent and confocal microscope)
• Image analysis
• Cell culture
• Tissue preparation
• Zebrafish handling (breeding, sorting, etc.)
• Documentation
• Project management
• Customer interaction
What you'll bring to the role:
We are looking for a person with a passion for life science that is service oriented, problem solving and is passionate about delivering high quality. With a structured way of working, you should be able to work with a project-based mindset that include a lot of own responsibilities. You are self-driven and a positive, flexible person with good communication skills and abilities to collaborate. You have a master degree in biomedical laboratory science, biology, molecular or medical biology, or similar. Documented experience from working in quality-controlled laboratories and working with zebrafish embryo xenograft is required. Experience in working with fluorescent microscope imaging is merituous. You should have good verbal and written communication skills in English.
We will prioritize applicants with experience in
• Working according to ISO-13485 and/or ISO-15189
• Tumour implantation in zebrafish larvae
• Working with living cell cultures, human tissues and/or research animals
• Sales support, technical support, and/or customer support within life science
• Working in a clinical setting with patient and clinician interaction
• Product and technical development
• Purchasing and inventory
We offer a position in a company where you will be in a highly motivated and positive collegial environment, get the freedom to plan your own work and contribute to many more cancer patients getting strong and durable effects from the medicines they take.
Application
Send your CV and cover letter to hr@bioreperia.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-15
E-post: hr@bioreperia.com Arbetsgivarens referens
BioReperia AB
Wahlbecksgatan 25
582 13 LINKÖPING
Laboratory and Quality Manager
Marie Högqvist marie.hogqvist@bioreperia.com 0739018612
