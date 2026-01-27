Lab Test Engineer
2026-01-27
Start: As soon as possible
Duration: Full time 40 h/week, long term
Location: Kronoberg, on site at least 4 days/week
About the role
We're looking for a curious and self-driven Electrical Automation Engineer to join our clients team for an exciting assignment within a large and advanced lab environment at a leading international manufacturing company. This is a hands-on role suited for someone who enjoys technical experimentation, to learn new things through problem-solving, and developing smart testing solutions. Here you get the chance to be part of a global engineering organization with advanced products and technology, where the consulting role has long-term potential and great opportunities for growth.
You will become part of a large engineering organization of about 80 people, with a dedicated lab team of 20-25 engineers. The lab offers strong senior competence and experienced colleagues who can support and guide when needed - while still expecting you to be curious, work independently and take ownership of your tasks. Your main focus will be on electrical automation, prototype work, test development, and preparing the hardware needed to verify functions and repeat behaviors. You'll analyze test requests, understand the method behind them, and build or adapt the hardware setups required. You will also help create reliable test methods, including identifying potential failure paths and ensuring tests are performed correctly.
Key responsibilities
Build and prepare electrical/automation hardware used to run and repeat specific tests
Interpret test requests and translate them into practical test methods and setups
Perform hands-on testing in the lab and ensure methodologies are followed
Develop or improve test methods - including intentionally creating error paths where needed
Troubleshoot electrical setups, equipment, and automation systems
Collaborate closely with lab engineers, electrical engineers, and cross-functional teams
Support continuous improvement of lab processes and test environments
Work independently while knowing when to seek support from senior experts
Requirements
To be successful in this role, we see that you have:
• Degree in Electrical Engineering, Automation, Mechatronics, or equivalent
• Experience in electrical automation (PLC, actuators, sensors, drives, safety systems, etc.)
• Comfortable working hands-on with hardware, electrical systems, and test setups
• Ability to understand test methods and create the required hardware or systems to execute them
• Curious mindset - you like learning, exploring, and trying new approaches
• Able to work independently and structure your work
• Willing to be on-site at least 4 days per week
• Good command of English (Swedish is a plus but not required)
Previous work in mechanical or industrial engineering contexts is a plus
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-08
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Maandag Nordic AB
(org.nr 559482-5522) Jobbnummer
9707191