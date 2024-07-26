Lab Manager (Metabolic Engineering Lab)
Melt&Marble AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-07-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Melt&Marble AB i Göteborg
Background:
Melt&Marble's mission is to enable the transition towards a more sustainable agri-food system. We do this by using precision fermentation to develop the next generation of sustainable designer fats for the food industry and beyond.
We are expanding our team and looking to attract enthusiastic & mission-driven people to join us on our journey.
Position summary:
We are looking for a bright, enthusiastic and experienced lab manager to manage our new microbiology, molecular biology, and fermentation labs. Successful applicants will be responsible for ensuring smooth running of Melt&Marble's labs and proactively support all aspects of the lab's research, including procuring materials (equipment, reagents) and ensuring safe and efficient operation.
Our ideal candidate should be comfortable working in the dynamic environment of a startup where things move at a quick pace, priorities can change at a short notice, and your position/responsibilities evolve over time. In addition, our ideal candidate should have strong organizational skills, and be comfortable with multitasking and acquiring new skills.
Occasionally, some activities may require working outside of standard working hours. The position might require travel within Sweden and abroad.
Responsibilities and tasks:
Overall responsibility for Melt&Marble's labs to ensure smooth lab organization and efficient operations, and compliance with all applicable regulations
Ensure a safe, clean, and hygienic work environment, including creating, implementing, and updating safety routines and guidelines, creating and reviewing risk assessments, etc.
Coordination with Melt&Marble's suppliers and service providers, including negotiation of supply agreements and discounts
Procuring instruments and ensuring their proper use, maintenance, and repair, including coordination with third parties when needed
Organization and purchasing of chemicals and consumables
Support the research team by preparation of stocks of media and reagents, preparation of samples for analytics, and assistance with QC/A
Organization of shipment of materials and goods
Creating and updating relevant laboratory SOPs
Supervision of lab supporting personnel and organization of lab duties
Establishing of training protocols and onboarding of new employees
Job requirements
Required qualifications:
Bsc or Msc in biotechnology, bioengineering, microbiology, biochemistry, molecular biology, chemical engineering or a similar field; or relevant training as a laboratory technician
5+ years working in a research lab that does research in microbiology, molecular biology, biochemistry, fermentation or a related field (preferably as a research technician, research engineer, or lab manager)
Knowledge of standard laboratory safety regulations and laboratory practices, preferably documented
Experience in safe handling, storage, and disposal of chemicals and materials
Experience with procuring of and maintaining inventories of instruments, chemicals, and consumables
Experience in preparation of buffers, media, reagents, etc.
Experience in working with microorganisms and using sterile technique
Excellent organizational skills and time management skills
Demonstrated ability to work well with others (colleagues and supervisors)
Demonstrated leadership/management experience (e.g. having previous supervisory roles)
Good written and oral communication skills in both English and Swedish
Ability to work well both independently and in a team
Authorized to work in Sweden (Sweden/EU citizen or permanent resident)
Additional preferred qualifications:
Familiarity with Swedish safety requirements for microbiology labs
Experience working as a lab manager
Experience with common methods and instruments used in microbiology, molecular biology, biochemistry, and fermentation research
Experience with analytical techniques (e.g. GC-MS, HPLC, etc.)
Experience in commissioning/setting up new labs
We offer:
An innovative, interdisciplinary, and fun research environment where you can rapidly grow your skillset and advance in your career
Unique opportunity to participate in and make meaningful contributions to innovative projects that address key global challenges
Work in the lovely city of Gothenburg- Sweden's second-largest city. Gothenburg is a seaside city that offers a great combination of city life and beautiful surrounding nature
Competitive remuneration, generous vacation package, and other benefits
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden.
Application procedure:
Applications should contain the following:
Cover letter- tell us about your ambitions and why you're a great fit for Melt&Marble and this particular position (300 words max!)
CV outlining your experience, educational background and key skills, including contact information of 2 current/former supervisors and 1 current/former colleague
Please submit all application materials in English
Please apply here - https://meltandmarble.recruitee.com/o/lab-manager
Application deadline: September 30th. We encourage interested candidates to apply early as applications might be evaluated as they are received.
If you have any questions about the position, feel free to contact us at hr@meltmarble.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Melt&Marble AB
(org.nr 556961-1576), https://www.meltandmarble.com/ Jobbnummer
8813373