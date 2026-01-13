L3 Support Engineer Saviynt IGA

Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2026-01-13


Role Summary

We are looking for an experienced L3 Saviynt IGA Support Engineer to provide advanced operational support, configuration, and maintenance of the Saviynt Identity Governance & Administration (IGA) platform. The role involves troubleshooting complex issues, supporting integrations, and ensuring the stability, compliance, and continuous improvement of the IGA environment.

Key Responsibilities

Provide L3 technical support for Saviynt-related incidents, requests, and changes.

Manage and troubleshoot provisioning, reconciliation, and access governance issues.

Configure and maintain Saviynt modules - Access Requests, Role Management, and Certification campaigns.

Support connector integrations (AD, Azure AD, Workday, SAP, ServiceNow, etc.).

Perform root cause analysis and implement permanent fixes for recurring issues.

Participate in platform upgrades, enhancements, and automation initiatives.

Ensure compliance with internal and external audit/security requirements.

Required Skills
6-10 years' experience in Identity & Access Management (IAM).

Strong knowledge of workflows, rulesets, policies, and connector configurations.

Proficiency in SQL, REST APIs, and scripting (PowerShell/Python).

Good understanding of Active Directory / LDAP and ServiceNow processes.

Preferred
Saviynt or IAM-related certifications.
Exposure to Cloud IAM integrations (Azure AD, Okta, AWS).

Experience with automation and DevOps concepts.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-12
E-post: smriti.lyall@hcltech.com

