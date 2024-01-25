Kubernetes Platform Engineer for Machine Learning
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-01-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
The Data & Analytics Platform team builds the solutions to shape the future of Machine Learning at Volvo Cars. As an engineer in this team you will design, develop, and maintain robust end-to-end capabilities for our Machine Learning Platform that enable data and analytics teams across the organisation to deliver value from data, whilst creating a culture of collaboration and data excellence. You will advocate the practice of applying software engineering principles to ensure the reproducible development of reliable and innovative ML products.
What you'll bring
As a Kubernetes Platform Engineer, you will be an empowered member in a committed, cross-functional team that develops Volvo Cars' ML platform in collaboration with stakeholders across the company. In this role, team contributors thrive best. We envisage that you embrace agile working principles, enjoy solving problems and are committed to learning and development. You should have experience in Software Engineering, the Public Cloud and Kubernetes and be fluent in spoken and written English.
An awareness and interest in Machine Learning is a distinct advantage.
Key competencies for the position include:
• Significant experience of deploying and operating applications, in production, on Kubernetes.
• Strong knowledge of at least one programming language, ideally Python or Go.
• Thorough understanding of the Software Engineering discipline with a passion for automation and security.
• Comfortable in the use of docker and containerisation.
• Knowledge of public cloud services; AWS or Azure are preferred.
• Familiarity with relevant technologies from the cloud-native ecosystem, such as Kubeflow, Istio, TektonCD and KNative.
Sounds interesting? We hope so
We'd love to receive and review your application. We welcome you to apply in English as soon as possible, we will go through applications on a regular basis. Please apply through the provided link. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken into consideration. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged.
Location for this position can be in either Gothenburg or Stockholm. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "68436-42211762". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Lovisa Ermell 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8420914