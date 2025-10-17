Konditoribiträde

Alam, Shahab / Butikssäljarjobb / Vaggeryd
2025-10-17


Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Vaggeryd, Gnosjö, Aneby, Jönköping, Sävsjö eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Alam, Shahab i Vaggeryd, Jönköping eller i hela Sverige

Join Our Team at Anaya's StationCafé - Vaggeryd

We're looking for an enthusiastic and creative Barista & Baker to join our growing team at Anaya's Station Café in the heart of Vaggeryd!
About the Role:
We're searching for someone who's passionate about coffee, baking, and creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere for our guests. You'll be part of a small, friendly team where your ideas and energy really matter.
Your main tasks will include:
Preparing delicious coffee, espresso drinks, and other beverages
Baking cakes, pastries, and other sweet treats
Handling the cash register and providing excellent customer service
Managing our social media - creating fun and engaging photos and videos to promote the café

We're looking for someone who:
Has experience as a barista and/or baker (or a strong willingness to learn)
Is friendly, active, and enjoys interacting with people
Is creative and comfortable using social media (Instagram, TikTok, etc.)
Can work flexible hours, including weekends

What we offer:
A positive and supportive work environment
The chance to bring your creativity to our menu and café atmosphere
A central, cozy workplace in Vaggeryd

If you love coffee, baking, and connecting with people, we'd love to hear from you!

Apply by sending your CV or a short message about yourself to : shahabalam641@gmail.com

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-16
E-post: shahabalam641@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Alam, Shahab
Stationgatan 6A, (visa karta)
567 30  VAGGERYD

Arbetsplats
Stationcafe by Anaya

Jobbnummer
9563209

