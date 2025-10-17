Konditoribiträde
2025-10-17
Join Our Team at Anaya's StationCafé - Vaggeryd
We're looking for an enthusiastic and creative Barista & Baker to join our growing team at Anaya's Station Café in the heart of Vaggeryd!
About the Role:
We're searching for someone who's passionate about coffee, baking, and creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere for our guests. You'll be part of a small, friendly team where your ideas and energy really matter.
Your main tasks will include:
Preparing delicious coffee, espresso drinks, and other beverages
Baking cakes, pastries, and other sweet treats
Handling the cash register and providing excellent customer service
Managing our social media - creating fun and engaging photos and videos to promote the café
We're looking for someone who:
Has experience as a barista and/or baker (or a strong willingness to learn)
Is friendly, active, and enjoys interacting with people
Is creative and comfortable using social media (Instagram, TikTok, etc.)
Can work flexible hours, including weekends
What we offer:
A positive and supportive work environment
The chance to bring your creativity to our menu and café atmosphere
A central, cozy workplace in Vaggeryd
If you love coffee, baking, and connecting with people, we'd love to hear from you!
Apply by sending your CV or a short message about yourself to : shahabalam641@gmail.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-16
E-post: shahabalam641@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alam, Shahab
Stationgatan 6A, (visa karta
)
567 30 VAGGERYD Arbetsplats
Stationcafe by Anaya Jobbnummer
9563209