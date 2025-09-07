Kock med erfarenhet av indisk matlagning
2025-09-07
Tasks:
Prepare and develop traditional and modern Indian dishes, including both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.
Prepare ingredients, spice blends and sauces according to authentic Indian recipes.
Ensuring high quality of cooking, presentation and taste.
Customize menus based on the season and customer needs.
Responsible for hygiene and food safety according to Swedish regulations.
Collaborate with kitchen staff for efficient workflow.
Participate in the sourcing of raw materials and keep inventory in order.
Qualifications:
Documented experience in Indian cooking, at least 5 years.
Knowledge of traditional Indian spices, techniques, and cooking methods.
Ability to work at a high pace and at the same time maintain high quality.
Good collaboration skills and responsibility.
Experience from a restaurant in Sweden or Europe is meritorious.
Employment:
Type of employment: Permanent/full-time
Working hours: Full-time, 40 hours/week, scheduled work including evenings/weekends
Salary: According to collective agreements or practice in the industry
Benefits: meals at the workplace, insurance, occupational injury and occupational pension signed in accordance with collective agreements.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-07
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-07
E-post: pique.nique.ab@gmail.com
