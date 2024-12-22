Kock
2024-12-22
Position: Experienced Chef - Asian Cuisine
Location: KOMO, Sankt Eriksgatan 5, 411 05 Göteborg, Sweden
About KOMO:
KOMO is a leading Korean steakhouse dedicated to offering a unique blend of traditional Korean cuisine with modern elements. We are committed to providing our guests with a memorable dining experience through exceptional service and culinary excellence.
Job Description:
We are seeking an experienced chef with a deep understanding of Asian cuisine, particularly Korean and wok-style cooking. The ideal candidate has expertise in handling premium meat cuts, wok techniques, and maintaining the highest levels of cleanliness and organization in the kitchen. You should be passionate about delivering high-quality dishes, ensuring consistency, and taking responsibility for kitchen operations.
Key Responsibilities:
Prepare and cook dishes in line with KOMO's menu, with a focus on premium meats and Asian flavors.
Master wok cooking techniques, ensuring dishes are prepared with authenticity.
Handle and prepare premium cuts of meat with precision and care.
Ensure that the kitchen operates smoothly, maintaining cleanliness and meeting health standards at all times.
Work collaboratively with the kitchen and service team to deliver an exceptional dining experience.
Take responsibility for food quality, portion control, and timely service during shifts.
Qualifications:
Minimum 5 years of experience as a chef, specializing in Asian cuisine.
Expertise in wok cooking and handling premium meat cuts.
Ability to maintain a clean and organized work environment.
Knowledge of food safety and hygiene standards.
Strong work ethic and ability to thrive in a fast-paced kitchen.
Fluency in English or Swedish
Why Join KOMO?
Be part of a dynamic and growing team in a stylish, modern restaurant.
Work in a supportive environment that values creativity, excellence, and teamwork.
Competitive salary and benefits.
How to Apply:
If you're an experienced chef with a passion for Asian cuisine and premium culinary techniques, apply by submitting your resume to jobs@komo.nu
Join us at KOMO and bring your expertise to create extraordinary dining experiences!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-06
E-post: jobs@komo.nu
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
Sankt Eriksgatan 5
411 05 GÖTEBORG
