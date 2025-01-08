Kitchen Assistant for Restaurant

Mezanur Consultant AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Sigtuna
2025-01-08


You should be able to cook fantastic food in accordance with our recipes and standards. You must ensure that the food is prepared so that it is attractive and inviting
to our guests.
You should also be interested in following our strict guidelines for self-control programs / food safety.
By being open and positive about any problems that may arise, you will solve them to the best of your ability.
You should be good at taking your own initiatives and be able to have a good collaboration with other colleagues, all to create a winning environment

work place is some time variable.

