Kitchen Assistant - Steck Burger
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Täby Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Täby
2025-06-18
, Vallentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Danderyd
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören i Täby
, Upplands Väsby
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
STEKT BURGER & STUFF is a restaurant that values simplicity and quality. The menu consists of carefully selected burgers, sides, and sauces, with a special guest burger offered every month. By using high-quality ingredients and a passion for cooking, STEKT BURGER & STUFF creates a unique taste experience for every guest.
Location: Täby, Stockholm
Who we are looking for:
Kitchen Assistant
Responsibilities:
• prepare burgers and sides in an open kitchen;
• maintain cleanliness and order in the workspace;
• ensure proper storage and preparation of ingredients;
• follow food safety and hygiene regulations;
• work efficiently in a team to ensure smooth kitchen operations.
Requirements:
• experience working in a kitchen;
• English proficiency at an Intermediate level or higher (Swedish language skills are an advantage);
• registered with Arbetsförmedlingen and eligible for the Introductionjobb program.
Your profile:
• genuine interest in cooking;
• ability to work well in a team and communicate effectively;
• flexibility and adaptability to a fast-paced environment.
What the employer offers:
• full-time position with a flexible schedule (maximum 160 hours per month, additional shifts possible);
• working hours: weekdays 10:00-20:00, Saturdays 10:00-19:00, Sundays 10:00-18:00;
• salary depends on experience and age;
• official employment through Arbetsförmedlingen.
Important:
This position is part of an AMIF-funded project aiming to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labor market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
Timlön - Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
, https://professionalcenter.se/ Jobbnummer
9395005