Kitchen Assistant - Steck Burger

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Täby
2025-06-18


Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Täby, Vallentuna, Upplands Väsby, Danderyd, Sollentuna eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören i Täby, Upplands Väsby, Solna, Lidingö, Stockholm eller i hela Sverige

STEKT BURGER & STUFF is a restaurant that values simplicity and quality. The menu consists of carefully selected burgers, sides, and sauces, with a special guest burger offered every month. By using high-quality ingredients and a passion for cooking, STEKT BURGER & STUFF creates a unique taste experience for every guest.

Location: Täby, Stockholm

Who we are looking for:

Kitchen Assistant

Responsibilities:

• prepare burgers and sides in an open kitchen;

• maintain cleanliness and order in the workspace;

• ensure proper storage and preparation of ingredients;

• follow food safety and hygiene regulations;

• work efficiently in a team to ensure smooth kitchen operations.

Requirements:

• experience working in a kitchen;

• English proficiency at an Intermediate level or higher (Swedish language skills are an advantage);

• registered with Arbetsförmedlingen and eligible for the Introductionjobb program.

Your profile:

• genuine interest in cooking;

• ability to work well in a team and communicate effectively;

• flexibility and adaptability to a fast-paced environment.

What the employer offers:

• full-time position with a flexible schedule (maximum 160 hours per month, additional shifts possible);

• working hours: weekdays 10:00-20:00, Saturdays 10:00-19:00, Sundays 10:00-18:00;

• salary depends on experience and age;

• official employment through Arbetsförmedlingen.

Important:

This position is part of an AMIF-funded project aiming to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labor market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

Ersättning
Timlön - Fixed salary

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören, https://professionalcenter.se/

Jobbnummer
9395005

Prenumerera på jobb från Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören: