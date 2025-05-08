Key Account Manager (Sweden) - Media Entertainment Solutions
Key Account Manager (Sweden)
Media Entertainment Solutions
About the Role Assignment
This position is for a top performing Sales Professional who will be managing and developing major pan-Nordic Accounts for LG Electronics' Media Entertainment Solutions business.
The position is based in Stockholm, reporting to the Nordic Sales Director.
Responsibilities
• Implement the Global LG Media Entertainment Solutions Strategy into the Nordic Market with major Nordic accounts
• Own & Lead Forecast & Planning Process for the assigned accounts
• Understand our main retailers' and competitors' strategies and changes in the marketing field
• Sales, Product Mix & Profit responsibility - Managing All Aspects of Sales, Range Planning, Pre-Planned Promotion and Marketing Campaigns for this Key Retailer
• Administration such as internal reporting, sales program planning and management
• Accountable for delivering LG Profitable Growth Program within the Media Solutions Business Domain
Background and Experience
• Likely degree in business & administration or equivalent
• Minimum 3 years Sales Management experience from a senior level
• Fluency in Swedish & English (Business Level) with a strong understanding of Norwegian
• Ideally Experience from working with a multinational or global company, preferably with consumer electronic goods experience (TV category experience is preferred but not essential)
LG Sales teams have a highly systemized, analytical and customer-centric way of working. This means that all sales are planned based on the potential for the account to sell the goods out to end consumers and avoid high stock levels. Therefore it is imperative that the account manager is able to do detailed analysis of the purchasing, inventory and sales of the account (PSI) in order to succeed.
Personality & Competencies
• Deep knowledge and experience in using Microsoft office applications (in particular Excel and PowerPoint)
• Knowledge and experience in using support systems for Forecasting / Sales planning
• Knowledge of PSI management - analysis of account purchasing, sales and inventory
• Knowledge of the laws and regulations relating to sales of consumer goods in relation to pricing, campaigning etc.
• Good communicator, builds networks and are able to motivate others
• You feel secure in own area of expertise and feel confident in yourself
• You are creative - within a given framework
• You have the ability to plan your own work and the courage to prioritize
• You are flexible - like changes, embrace new ideas
• You see cultural differences as challenging and enriching and adapt easily
• You are driven and have the ability to take own initiatives
• You can handle and appreciate working in a fast-moving environment
• You are a social team player and have a positive spirit
Travel
Over-the-day travel for face-to-face meetings with customers in the Nordic region will occur regularly on a monthly or quarterly basis depending on the account and needs at the time.
The Key account manager will also be expected to participate in weekly in-store visits in the Stockholm area on a weekly basis.
Occasional travel globally to attend trade fairs and visiting HQ may also occur 1-2 times per year.
Other requirements
Driving license (B)
Stakeholders
• LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solutions Nordic Sales Director (Reporting Line)
• LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solutions Product Director and associated Demand Planning & GTM Functions
• Extended Media Entertainment Solutions Key Account Manager Sales Team
