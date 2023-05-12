Key Account Manager Pågen
2023-05-12
About Pågen
Pågen is a family business with a tradition of baking that goes back to 1878, when Anders and Matilda Påhlsson started to bake and sell bread from their home in Malmö in Southern Sweden.
Maybe you have tried some of our bread, well-known brands like LingonGrova, PågenLimpan or Jättefranska? We also bake tasty bite-sized cinnamon rolls known as Gifflar, and Krisprolls. Overall, we have about sixty different products, all baked with love. We bake for future generations - what we bake we want to be able to give our children.
We sell bread in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Iceland and Germany and export Gifflar and Krisprolls to around 25 countries. Today we are Sweden's leading bakery with a market share of app. 40%. Turnover is app. 3 billion SEK and about 1450 employees. Our Head Office is located in Malmö.
More information about the company here https://pagen.com/
Key Account Manager
Do you have a background as Key Account Manager within FMCG and a passion for Category Management and Consumer Marketing?
What you will do?
In the role as our new Key Account Manager for Denmark you will be responsible for developing and maintaining long term relationships with our large customers to deliver a profitable sales and category growth. You will develop customer strategies and plans to achieve business objectives.
You will be the first point of contact with our Danish customers and will liaise between customers and cross-functional internal teams to ensure timely and successful delivery of key initiatives. To develop and implement shared business plans with Pågens key customers is your key to success!
You will optimize trade investments to drive ROI with regards to volume and mix. You will reflect the customer outlook in forecast and timely flag risks and opportunities within the account support internal tactics and strategies.
Workplace is the headquarter of Pågen in Malmo, Sweden and with the clients in Denmark. You reference is to the Managing Director of Pågen Danmark.
Your responsibilities
Your primary responsibility can be described as follows:
• Drive customer engagement and build and maintain strong long-lasting customer relationships
• Deliver net sales and profitability for the assigned customers as well as other associated KPIs
• Negotiate and agree annual contract (incl. investments) with our customers
• Achieve listings of new and existing products including optimized planogram
• Develop and lead effective working relationship with all relevant contact points at the customer
• Manage trade investments to ensure profitable growth
• Implement and perform pre and post evaluation on all customer promotions and activities
• Initiate and coordinate contacts and cooperation between customer and our internal function
• Continuously execute and identify measurements to improve customer contribution
• Monitor Customer KPIs and identify and implement improvement opportunities
• Timely identify, evaluate, revise and implement business opportunities within the assigned customers based on annual Category Plan and Integrated Commercial Plan
What you'll bring to the role?
To succeed as Key Account Manager, you preferably have experience from a similar and successful role as KAM within FMCG:
• Minimum 5 years' experience in a qualified sales role
• Experience in Key Account Management
• Experience in Category Management and Consumer Marketing
• High school education and Bachelor from relevant area
• Oral & written communication skills in Danish and English - flair for Swedish is an advantage
Who you are?
As a person you are ambitious and passionate about working with your customers with a drive for results. You are independent and thrive on your own responsibility. Good at building long-term relationships and have the ability to communicate with many different types of people and customers. Structured and understand the importance of planning your activities, as well as reporting the outcome of them. And finally - used to prioritize, meet critical deadlines and strong at following up.
Questions?
For further information please contact Camilla Hindum, CEO DK, mob. +45 4036 5115 or mail: Camilla.juulhindum@pagen.se
Application
