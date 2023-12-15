Key Account Manager OES
We are looking for an experienced Key Account Manager to our OES Sales department in Hillerstorp.
The department is responsible for all sales towards our Automotive customers. We sell both Thule developed products as well as products unique developed for each customer and car model. The team consists of in total six members whereof three other Key Account Managers, two of them in Hillerstorp and one in France. Main responsibility for this position is to build a trustful relationship with your customer contacts leading to long relationship and thereby securing new businesses.
We want you to have a technical academic degree or proven track record in similar role. Well documented experience from a previous role as Key Account Manager towards automotive industry is a must. You also have high business acumen and negotiation skills. As person you have an entrepreneurial drive, are flexible and independent. Mandatory is good knowledge of MS Office and that you have excellent communication skills, both written and verbal in English and preferable also in Swedish. An additional language such as German is meritorious.
We believe in strong team work both within your own team but also across teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another. Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values and we like to have fun. All of our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
For further questions about this position please contact Igor Crnoja, 0370-256-55.
About Thule Group
Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and products to bring your dog), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage and camera bags).
Thule Group has about 2,600 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2022, sales amounted to SEK 10.1 billion.www.thulegroup.com Ersättning
