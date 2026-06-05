International Project Manager within Support Solution Gripen
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2026-06-05
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Do you want to make a real impact and difference? Here, you contribute to creating security for people and societies. What you do matters.
Your Role
We are looking for an International Project Manager to join our newly established Fighter Support department within Business Unit Aviation Services.
This is a key role in a growing organization shaped by increasing global demand and higher expectations on operational capability and availability. You will operate in a complex, international environment where business, technology, and delivery excellence intersect.
In your role you are responsible for ensuring that our customer receives the contracted deliveries on time, as well as for the contract's financial framework. Of course, you will not solve this entirely on your own but in collaboration with, among others, program managers, contract controllers, development projects, department heads, and delivery managers.
Together with program managers and line organization, you will set up the implementation form for upcoming activities.
This role includes international travel and regular external contacts.
Your Profile
You are a project manager with a strong business mindset, comfortable operating in a complex international and fast-changing environment. You bring a strategic perspective, and you are used to navigating without given directions. With a clear sense of ownership, you lead through influence, build strong stakeholder relationships, and create momentum even in challenging situations.
In addition to the above personal qualities, you have:
Experience in managing large-scale or complex projects, preferably in an international and technology-driven environment
Strong business acumen and understanding of contract and financial management.
Excellent knowledge of Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Meritorious if you have experience and knowledge in aeronautical operations.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Bröderna Ugglas Gata (visa karta
)
581 88 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Saab Kontakt
Contact
Saab AB stina.hullfors1@saabgroup.com Jobbnummer
9949122