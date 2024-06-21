Key Account Manager Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC)
Key Account Manager EPC 's, Sweden
Would you like to join one of the world's most sustainable companies as our new Key Account Manager for Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) accounts and develop further your career in exciting and fast-growing areas tied to the green energy transition?
Do you feel at home in a professional innovative environment with renewable developers, entrepreneurs, and EPC partners working on electrification and decarbonization of our society? If yes, then this might be the right opportunity for you!
In the Key Account Manager EPC 's role, you will be responsible for customer relations on existing clients and sales generation on prospects of Schneider Electric's products and Ecostruxure solutions to EPC accounts in Sweden, both domestic and international EPC 's. You will drive our growth into this channel and be responsible for major accounts with international exposure.
The position can be based in Stockholm, Göteborg, Sundsvall or Luleå in Sweden.
What you will do
As the Key Account Manager, you will be responsible for understanding the unique needs of EPC customers, identifying opportunities for collaboration, and promoting the adoption of renewable energy and smart grid technologies. Your efforts will play a vital role in advancing sustainability initiatives tied to the green energy transition, and facilitating the transition to a more resilient and green energy landscape. In this role you will be:
Owning selected National Accounts, focusing on EPC channel
Developing and executing growth strategies, delivering the strategic EcoStruxure Intent
Collaborating with matrix management contacts to deploy Energy Management strategies
Identifying new customers and driving pipeline growth through opportunity creation and management
Describing, advising and proactively working on the electrical architecture
Preparing, offering and negotiating on tender projects
Customer relationship management at all levels and ensuring customer satisfaction
Collection and process of market information
Ensuring the applicable sales targets
What we are looking for
To be successful in the role, we see that you have:
Relevant educational background such as bachelors degree or higher in an energy related field
Previous professional experience in sales with major projects and solutions sales
Understanding of different kind of business models such as EPC, EPC(M) etc, electrical infrastructure industry, and account planning is beneficial
Great communication and interpersonal skills
Proactive and dynamic approach to business development
Passionate about building networks and tailoring offers to customer requirements
Effective communication skills in Swedish is benefecial and fluent English with excellent verbal, written and presentation skills
What do we offer you?
At Schneider Electric, we are committed to fostering a vibrant and inclusive work culture where every employee is empowered to thrive. As part of our team, you can expect:
Professional Growth: Access to continuous learning opportunities, mentorship programs, and career development resources to nurture your potential and drive your career forward.
Innovative Environment: Be part of a dynamic, forward-thinking organization that encourages creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit as we lead the way in digital transformation and sustainability.
Work-Life Balance: We value your well-being and offer flexible work arrangements, comprehensive wellness programs, and support to help you maintain a healthy work-life balance.
Global Impact: Contribute to meaningful projects that address global energy challenges and sustainability, making a positive impact on the world while advancing your career.
Inclusive Community: Join a diverse and inclusive community where your unique perspectives are celebrated, and your voice is heard, fostering an environment of collaboration and belonging.
Did we get you inspired?
