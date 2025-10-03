Key Account Manager
Are you a relationship builder with a passion for driving business-to-business growth? Do you have experience in key account management or strategic sales and want to be part of a company with a higher purpose - to empower and inspire women everywhere? We are looking for a one-year-temporary Key Account Manager to join our head office, located in the heart of Gothenburg (at the Central Station).
Your role in our team.
As a Key Account Manager at Lindex, you will play a vital role in developing and maintaining long-term partnerships with our key accounts. You will be responsible for driving sales, building strong relationships, and identifying growth opportunities with both existing and potential partners - all while keeping the Lindex brand values and purpose at the core of every business decision.
Acting as a key link between our B2B partners and internal teams, you will demonstrate strong collaboration skills while implementing and executing sales strategies tailored to each partner. Your responsibilities will include relationship management, business and strategic development, leading seasonal sell-in meetings and negotiations with buyers and partners, as well as analysing market trends, sales performance, and customer insights to support data-driven decision-making.
Is this you?
You are a strategic thinker with a commercial mindset and a passion for building strong, trust-based relationships. You thrive in a fast-paced environment, take initiative, and collaborate effectively with both internal and external stakeholders. A true team player, you value cooperation while confidently leading your own work and making informed decisions.
You enjoy working in a dynamic, ever-changing environment where you have the opportunity to grow, learn new things, and collaborate with colleagues from across the organisation. Taking ownership of your development, leading yourself, and both giving and receiving feedback come naturally to you. You are curious about digital tools and how they can support and improve your daily work. You believe in togetherness and are motivated by the opportunity to make a real impact.
Also, this probably sounds like you:
Academic degree in Business or a similar field, minimum 3 years
At least 2 years' experience in B2B at a global level
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Digital proficiency and experience with analytical tools
We are Lindex.
A growing global fashion company from Sweden. Our dedication to women, sustainability and the customer runs through everything. It is a focus we have in every step going forward. We are in the middle of an exciting transformation, best described as becoming a global and sustainable fashion company, where being digital comes naturally in every step.
Everything we do is powered by people, and we believe in doing things together because that is when we can have a greater impact. This mindset, combined with the determination and innovative spirit of our teams, has consistently driven us to deliver positive financial results. If you value flexibility and teamwork, just like us, you'll feel right at home. We offer a hybrid work setup, with your primary work location at our Gothenburg head office and the option to work remotely when possible. If this relates to you, then we are probably a great match.
Do you have a good feeling about this and want to join our journey?
