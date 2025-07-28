Key Account Manager
2025-07-28
BAT is evolving at pace into a global multi-category business.
To achieve our ambition, we are looking for colleagues who are ready to Be The Change. Come, join us on this journey!
British American Tobacco Sweden has an exciting opportunity for a Key Account Manager in Malmö
Strategic Key Account ManagerA Better Tomorrow
Your key responsibilities will include:
Taking proactive ownership of your channel, developing and driving forward-looking strategies aligned with our ambition to build A Better Tomorrow.
Building and implementing annual channel and account strategies, ensuring alignment with TCI effectiveness and business objectives.
Measuring and analysing BAT and category performance to identify trends, challenges, and growth opportunities.
Seeking, quantifying, and acting on opportunities to grow the business across the 4Ps (Product, Price, Place, Promotion).
Developing and implementing account plans to achieve volume and profit targets through efficient resource allocation.
Presenting strategic insights, plans, and performance updates to senior leadership and customers to secure alignment and endorsement.
Coordinating cross-functional efforts to ensure seamless execution of initiatives and retail excellence.
Conducting post-implementation analysis to evaluate impact and inform future strategies.
Building and maintaining strong customer relationships, ensuring high satisfaction and long-term partnerships.
Coordinating contracts and driving successful outcomes in annual negotiations.
Staying informed on industry trends and leading approaches to maintain performance excellence.
Fostering a culture of value creation and continuous improvement.
Ensuring compliance with all relevant laws, regulations, and internal standards related to environmental protection, workplace safety, and sustainability.
What are we looking for?
A University degree in Marketing, Business or Business Information and proven experience in marketing, category management, RGM, or key account-related roles, with a strong track record of success.
A proactive and analytical approach, with the ability to set clear direction and achieve results efficiently.
Strong analytical, systems and numeracy skills with capability to master complexity.
Excellent oral and written communication skills in Swedish & English
Previous experience with project management and/or account management
Advanced Excel and Presentation Skills is required
Profound experience from FMCG industry with a commercial approach is a benefit
Knowledge of Coupa / AC Nielsen / Power BI is a benefit
What we offer you?
We offer a market leading annual performance bonus (subject to eligibility)
Our range of benefits varies by country and includes diverse health plans, initiatives for work-life balance, transportation support, and a flexible holiday plan with additional incentives
Your journey with us isn't limited by boundaries; it's propelled by your aspirations. Join us at BAT and become a part of an environment that thrives on internal advancement, where your career progression isn't just a statement - it's a reality we're eager to build together. Seize the opportunity and own your development; your next chapter starts here.
You'll have access to online learning platforms and personalized growth programs to nurture your leadership skills
We prioritise continuous improvement within a transformative environment, preparing for ongoing changes
WHY JOIN BAT?
We're one of the few companies named as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute - certified in offering excellent employee conditions.
Collaboration, inclusion and partnership underpin everything we do here at BAT. We are looking forward to enabling every individual to thrive, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, marital or civil partnership status, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, disability, age, skills, experience, education, socio-economic and professional background, veteran status, perspectives and thinking styles. We know that embracing talent from all backgrounds is what makes us stronger and best prepared to meet our business goals.
We see the career breaks as opportunities, not obstacles. Through The Global Returners program, we support professionals looking to restart their careers after an extended absence from the workforce (e.g. time out caring for family, parental leave, national service, sabbatical and/or starting an own venture).
here
