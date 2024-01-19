Key Account Manager
2024-01-19
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
Do you want to be part of our expanding, innovative and international company? Setrab is growing and we need more brilliant minds to join us. Our work climate is open and supportive. We believe that our success comes from working together in cross-functional teams where everyone is accountable.
Your role
Your primary responsibility will be to manage and develop the commercial relationships with our customers in the automotive industry. In this role, you work as part of both local and international cross-functional teams to identify, pursue, and win new business opportunities as well as secure existing businesses.
Your duties will include:
Work closely with our customers, build trust and long-term relationship, analyze their requirements and strategies to secure and expand our business.
Continuously work together with other departments in order to meet customer requirements and expectations.
Pursue New Business Opportunities with both existing and new customers.
Commercial management of multiple customers, implementation of pricing strategies and ensuring overall customer satisfaction.
Who are you?
We are looking for a business-driven person with technical knowledge to join our skilled sales team. The role requires a highly proactive and self-governed person. Due to managing many stakeholders, you need to be an excellent communicator with a problem-solving attitude. You can create trust and build strong relationships at all levels, both internal and external. You are analytical, have high integrity and a good judgment.
What skillset would we like you to have?
Degree in mechanical or industrial engineering and/or a relevant commercial background.
Experience in business development and sales. Experience in the automotive industry is considered advantageous.
Strong commercial, analytical and pedagogical mindset. Ability to work independently and efficiently to meet targets and deadlines.
Confident, thoughtful and able to articulate customer needs to both technical and non-technical team members.
Effective interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to build up strong and trustful networks and customer relationships.
Fluent, both verbal and written, in Swedish and business English. Knowledge in German is an advantage.
Possess strong IT skills, particularly MS Excel and PowerPoint.
Willingness to travel.
About Setrab
About Setrab

Our company is in an exciting and expansive phase. We are part of the listed Chinese company Yinlun with heat exchanger operations in China, Europe, US and India. We are a well-functioning and close-knit team, proud of our competence and our drive. We have short decision paths and believe that we achieve success by working together. We value openness and good development opportunities for our employees. Read more about our company and our business at www.setrab.com.
