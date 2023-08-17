Key Account Manager
2023-08-17
On behalf of the client.
Key Account Manager
We are seeking a driven and dynamic Key Account Manager to join our team, focusing on fostering strong client relationships and contributing to our growth trajectory. Reporting directly to management team, you will play a pivotal role in our client-centric initiatives. This position is based in either Västerås or Stockholm, Sweden and offers a full-time employment opportunity.
Responsibilities:
As a Key Account Manager, your responsibilities will encompass:
Nurturing and strengthening relationships with our key clients to ensure mutual growth and satisfaction.
Collaborating with the team to establish and exceed minimum expectations and standards set for our valued clients.
Working closely with the team to develop and implement metrics, KPIs, and reporting mechanisms tailored to our Key Accounts and Account Managers.
Engaging in regular reporting activities to monitor progress and identify areas for improvement.
Supporting the establishment of a vibrant Key Account Management community, fostering collaboration among our top Key Accounts.
Continuously contributing to the evolution and enhancement of our Key Account Management practices.
Qualifications:
To thrive in this role, the following qualifications are essential:
Proficiency in both spoken and written Swedish and English, enabling effective communication in our national and international interactions.
A Master of Science degree or equivalent educational background.
A minimum of 5 years of pertinent experience in key account management, highlighting your expertise in nurturing client relationships and driving growth.
Proven track record in sales and key account management within a service-oriented organization.
Strong aptitude for developing key account processes, organizational structures, and systems.
Demonstrated leadership and change management skills, empowering you to lead and drive improvements within the Key Account Management domain.
