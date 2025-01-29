Junior Software Test Engineer
2025-01-29
Did you recently graduated with a degree in software and want to work with testing? We arelooking for a junior software test engineer with an interest in problem solving.By starting your career with a talent programyou will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof career!
Working as junior Software Test EngineerWe're seeking Software Test Engineer with a knack for innovation and a passion for robotics. You'll be conducting crucial tests on our robotic mowers, ensuring they meet our high-quality standards.You will beworking with testing physical products within software and embedded systems.
Some of your daily tasks will be:
Perform regression testing, acceptance testing, and continuous verification of bug fixes
Work closely with the development team to highlight improvement areas
Conduct WIFI, Radar, and GPS tests on advanced robotic mowers
Required skills
! we would be extra glad if you have been working with testing physical products with some software or embedded systems and have experience working in Jira.
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at the client, located in Jönköping starting during spring.
You will be coached by a mentor at the clientand by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with the customer.
Desired qualifications:
Are at the start of your career and hold a bachelor/master degree in software development, electrical engineering, or mechatronic engineering
As a person, you are structured, quality-conscious, and have an eye for details
You have a passion for testing and communicative
Good knowledge in Jira
Has good knowledge in software and embedded systems
You are fluent in English, both reading and writing
You need to have a B driver's license, since you will sometimes travel to our test facilities
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Johanna Norman at johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Ersättning
