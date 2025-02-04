Junior Software Engineer to Mycronic High Flex!
As a prime driver in the electronics industry, Mycronic 's world-leading and unique production solutions impact the very future of technology. And the technology is everywhere. Inside jet motors travelling the globe. Inside people as pace makers continue to save lives. Right now, we are on a journey of growth, where we continue to explore new markets and expand worldwide. And on the road ahead, we need the right kind of people on our side. People, perhaps, much like you?
Mycronic is a world-leading provider of flexible, high-precision production solutions for electronics manufacturing. We strive to keep our customers at the forefront of the industry by offering innovative, sustainable, high-quality production solutions with long product life cycles - solutions designed around the people who use them.
To support our journey of growth we are currently looking for a Junior Software Developer to strengthen one of our software teams within the High Flex division that develops software for our Pick & Place machines. The High Flex R&D department consist of around 150 people and you will be part of the software team that has 10 driven and committed members. Mycronic is characterized by high technical skills, eager employees and people with passion for innovation.
"To enjoy your job, I think it 's important to know your team colleagues. We are working towards the same goals which means that we fail and succeed together, I want to create a culture where we support each other, learn and exchange our experiences" - Niklas Andersson, your future manager.
What we can offer
• A mentor that will support and guide you during your introduction at Mycronic - We believe that this will give you the best possible opportunity to get up to speed in your new role and kick start your development within the company.
• An open work culture where we encourage everyone to make their voice heard and contribute with new ideas, solutions and visions.
• Since Mycronic is a global company, you will also have the opportunity to work in an international environment and establish international contacts. The development of the Pick & Place software is distributed with teams in Sweden, Japan and the Czech republic so you will work with international colleagues on a daily basis.
• As a company founded on passion, collaboration, and outside-the-box thinking we believe that a diverse workforce is one of the greatest assets. Here you will have the opportunity to be part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, where everyone feels valued and can bring their own uniqueness to work every day We believe that this helps us to stay competitive now and in the future.
Your responsibilities include:
You will be working with both developers and testers and your role will, except from collaboration with your team members, also imply collaboration with the other software teams and departments within Mycronic.
Your work tasks will for example be..
• Adapt and develop software functions according to customer needs.
• Participate in technology development and in improvement of methods and tools for software development.
• Receive and analyze product requirements.
• Mycronic has a large software organization which will give you the best imaginable opportunity to develop your knowledge and excel in several different areas within computer science such as AI, Big Data, software architecture for robotic systems, computer vision and UX design. You will also with time have the chance to lead and coach more junior colleagues.
• A Bachelor or Masters degree within Computer Science, Electronics, Computer Engineering or similar
• Good knowledge in C++
• Experience of working in a Linux environment
• Good communication skills in English, both written and spoken
• Work area: R&D
• Location: Headquarters in Täby (Kista from the end of 2025)
• Extent: Fulltime, permanent employment
• Contact information: Senior Recruitment Consultant Johanna Sörell, Johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• Personality- and problem-solving test
• In depth interview with Academic Work
• Interviews with Mycronic
• Reference checking and decision
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
At Mycronic, we love what we do, but most importantly who we do it with. Because to us the relationships we have with our customers and each other are the keys to success. Take part in the excitement of working with innovative people and global businesses who are elevating today's standards in modern electronics. Share in the responsibility of bringing great ideas to life within an inclusive culture that not only promotes personal growth and embraces diversity but depends upon it. Here you are expected to have a voice and will be encouraged to get involved. It's this very mindset that empowers our people to make a positive difference for a broad range of businesses, society and the planet - every day.
